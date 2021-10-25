Book club offers 'A Farewell to Arms'

The public is invited to two community book club events on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

The subject will be Ernest Hemingway’s "A Farewell to Arms." The location will be North Iowa Area Community College’s Charles City Center.

In this course, participants will read and discuss Hemingway’s 1929 novel, which depicts the experiences of a young American soldier in Italy during World War I and his love affair with a British nurse. This discussion will explore Hemingway’s famously sparse style, his depictions of war, and the role of love in a landscape of violence.

According to the press release, interest in Hemingway has increased recently, in part because of the successful three-part Ken Burns documentary on the American writer on PBS. This book may be available at a local library, a favorite bookstore, or by purchasing the novel online.

The course is being offered on two dates set a week apart. The book club lasts from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 17

The NIACC Charles City Center is located at 203 Brantingham Street.

