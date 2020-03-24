Bonnie Norby

October 31, 1931 - March 12, 2020

Bonnie Norby, age 88, of Osage, ended her journey peacefully Thursday evening March 12, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Bonnie's wishes were that there be no flowers or plants for the visitation and service. Memorial contributions will be distributed by her children to Bonnie's favorite charities in her name.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnita Gae Schmidt was born on her parents' farm in rural Floyd County, on October 31, 1931. She was the oldest of five children born to Justus and Matilda (Bortz) Schmidt. Bonnie was baptized and confirmed at Eden Presbyterian Church, rural Rudd. She attended country school through 8th grade and then attended Rudd High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1949. In high school, she met the young man who would become her husband and partner for the majority of her life.