Bolan to host annual fall event

“The Road from 19 to 9” Suffrage Program, including information about Charles City’s girlhood home of Carrie Lane Chapman Catt will be presented at 1 p.m. in the upper level of the schoolhouse. Special guest speaker will be Tim Lane of Des Moines who is Carrie’s great-great nephew. A replica Suffrage Wagon, which was created by the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee (19th ACC) #HardWonNotDone, to be used for celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, will be on display. It has been traveling the state of Iowa the past two years. Hosted by the BSCC, a free-will donation will be collected.