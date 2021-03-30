Body cams arrive in Osage

When the Osage Police Department began using cameras in their vehicles around the turn of the century, the recording format was VHS.

Brian Wright has been with the department for 25 years, serving as police chief since 2012. He comes from that distant era, and he has lived through CDs and digital, MP3s and streaming. No matter what format or recording device, he is trying to keep his officers state of the art.

“The next step up was to find out if we could get body cams, which would sync up with our in-car cameras,” Wright said. “And we discovered we could.”

Wright had seen how useful body cams could be, but it took a couple of years for his vision to be realized. After wading into grant work, Wright and his department secured the funds necessary to bring Osage up-to-date.

With the body cams now in, there are still a few more parts necessary to sync them with department vehicles. COVID-19 is slowing the process.

“It could be a month before we get them going,” Wright said. “We’re pushing as much as we can, because we’re excited about them.”