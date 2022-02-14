Bobinet and Joens dance in Iowa marathon

Ellie Bobinet and Jenna Joens of Osage recently participated in the University of Iowa’s 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon, which generates more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The final tally raised by the students was $1,361,184.28, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $33 million.

According to the press release, Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.

As well, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need. The event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0