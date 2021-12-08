Board waits before funding Healthy Harvest

Executive Director Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa spoke about her organization at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. She also requested funding from the supervisors.

Healthy Harvest is a nonprofit located in Hampton that works to connect and educate the public about the local food system. It serves nine counties in northcentral Iowa, according to Boyd. They work with farmers, businesses, consumers and communities on a programming basis.

“Some prime examples of what we’ve done in Mitchell County in the past year is the farm to fork dinner that was (done) in August or September in partnership with Taste, Twisted River Farm and the Osage Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “That is a great example of some of the programming we do in the community. It brings people together to think about where food comes from, to enjoy the product…".

“We also do farm to school work, so we work quite a bit at the Osage Community Schools, helping to bring healthy food to students…. We encourage young eaters to know where their food comes from and to get excited about it.”

Boyd’s goal on behalf of Healthy Harvest is to support local farms, restaurants, farmers market, breweries and wineries.

“We’ve piloted nine different farmers, three buyers and three farmers markets in Mitchell County alone,” Boyd said. “And we do that in a hard copy and a virtual format. We’ve printed over 15,000 of that guidance this year. Some were distributed to newspapers across north Iowa. The other half were distributed in various places like chambers, libraries and a lot of things.”

Boyd said there was an online personal directory on the Healthy Harvest website for products and the location of those products and a way to direct them to producers and buyers in the area.

Boyd asked that funding remain the same for Healthy Harvest next year. She estimated that funding from Mitchell County at $3,100. According to Boyd, other counties give approximately the same per capita, and funding varies depending on the county, the budget and the year.

Boyd provided an example of one of these differences in Cerro Gordo County, which prefers the funding relationship to be through public health.

“We appreciate the long-term support the Mitchell County Supervisors have provided our organization,” she said. “We hope to continue that relationship into the next fiscal year.”

“I am not objecting to your organization,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry. “Before we start approving a lot of these funding requests, before we actually go through budget in January, I would rather not approve some of these requests until we get some of our departmental requests from our departments."

“We need to figure out where we’re at with our budget, and then come back to these organizations as far as the requests they asked, and then decide where we’re going to go with funding these organizations.”

“That is correct,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik. “No action today. We have to do our budgets first.”

Smolik indicated the supervisors would get in touch with Boyd and Health Harvest after the end of 2021, and let her know the board’s decision. The proposition was amenable to Boyd.

“That sounds wonderful,” Boyd said. “I appreciate that.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

