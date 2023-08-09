Hancock County supervisors on Aug. 7 approved the report from Engineer Collin Klingbeil of Jacobson-Westergard regarding drainage district 66 annexation of additional lands, setting a 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 public hearing to be held in the board’s chambers.

Klingbeil reported that three different parcels to be annexed into the drainage district would now be included in the engineer’s report for a large drainage project there. He said they should have been included in an initial February report, but were not. A drainage intake was missed during visual inspection.

“This is updating the classification to include those parcels in the schedule,” Klingbeil said. “We’ve been trying to get everything filed and processed as quickly as possible.”

Klingbeil noted that some other properties that were previously annexed into the district would also be revised to include additional acres. In addition, there will be an expansion of county secondary roads space around a road encompassed in the project.

“This would have happened in February, but now it’s happening in August?” asked Supervisors Chair Sis Greiman, which was confirmed by Klingbeil. He said that the tile is taking water from the lands, so the drainage district tile improvements are a benefit to the properties.

“Not to be insensitive, but it is kind of the normal process of how these projects go,” said Klingbeil of changes to some parcels already annexed. He suggested the board could try to get a portion of the levy revenues for new classifications (based on the levy schedule approved in February) yet this year and then back assess for the newly annexed land parcels next year.

“It’s not that much different on a parcel by parcel basis,” said Klingbeil, citing interest that would accumulate on the the project.

However, supervisors said it was probably too late for that.

“We’re too late,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach said. “We’re better off to just hold it.”

“We’re only paying 5% (interest),” Tlach continued.

County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders estimated a few parcels could pay $700 to $800 more. When asked what the owners of parcels slated to be new to the district must do to not be annexed, she said they’d have to prove water from their property is not going to the upgraded tile. Those annexation parcels are located in the vicinity of 120th and 130th Streets, west of Apple Avenue.

Supervisors also approved a report on reclassifications in drainage district 66, setting the public hearing on the reclassification of land report for 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, following the hearing for the annexation of additional lands.

Joint drainage project

Hancock County Supervisors, along with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, also heard from Colton Cunningham of Bolton & Menk. He discussed a main open ditch repair project in joint drainage district 123-113, extensively between Highway 18 and Main Street in Ventura, and Cerro Gordo drainage district 16. Cunningham said tile was verified on June 8 with the resulting addition of 1.7 acres and 1.1 acres on two parcels. The boards of supervisors approved the plans and specifications and set a 10 a.m. Aug. 30 bid opening and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 time for awarding a contract.

Cunningham said the engineer’s cost estimate for the project is $35,000 and the project completion date is set for Dec. 15. He also said there would be $500 per day in liquidated damages for untimely project completion, barring something outside the successful contractor’s control, and noted that any or all bids could be rejected, which could especially be a consideration if they come in over the estimated project cost.