Board rejects wetland mitigation bank

Church asked if the Supervisors would like her to explain mitigation banks further.

“To me, it’s kind of a gamble,” Mayer said. “You know, you’re going to put out $200,000 initially, and then there’s going to be more costs incurred after that if you don’t sell any.

“Are we in a position to gamble with taxpayers’ money? Because there’s no guarantee on this…. There could be a glut in the market, and then here we sit.”

Church said 2020 was not a good year from which to project the future.

“But oh my gosh, projects are ramping up in 2021,” Church said. “We’re getting calls for mitigation bank credits all the time. Can I tell you that you’re going to make your money back the first season right after construction? I cannot tell you that. [Steele] can’t tell you that either.

“Will you make your money back on construction over time? Yes. That is a guarantee…. This isn’t a program that should be looked at as a gamble.”

Hendrickson asked if the Board could reconsider the matter at a later date: “The land’s not going anywhere, so in the future if we want to do it, we can do it.”