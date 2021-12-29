Board of supervisors establishes precinct boundaries for Winnebago County

After holding a Dec. 28 public hearing on the county's voter precinct boundaries, Winnebago County supervisors unanimously adopted an ordinance to re-establish election precinct boundaries.

They also approved precinct boundary agreements with the cities of Lake Mills and Forest City. The agreements maintain those cities in the same precincts, with the same Townships and boundaries.

Auditor Karla Weiss noted that the county was establishing precincts and said state officials will actually draw up the supervisor districts. She said there was a short timeline to have everything done by mid-January. Before the board passed a first reading of the ordinance and waived the second and third readings, it held a hearing and heard public comments.

“Why not just leave it in the county’s hands,” Lynn Hagenson of Thompson said. “Why is the state getting involved? I think it’s fine. I just don’t want them going in there and changing it.”

Supervisor Bill Jensvold said he had the same question, saying “it seems like something we should have authority over, but I guess we’ll look at that when it comes.”

Redistricting did not entail large-scale changes to voter districts in Winnebago County. The ordinance approval brings Winnebago County into compliance for its precinct populations and boundaries after the 2020 federal census. The approved boundaries will become effective on Jan. 15.

Listed precincts include:

Winnebago 1-1 with population of 715, beginning at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 460th Street east to 180th Avenue, then south to 355th Street, then east to 190th Avenue, then south to 345th Street, then west to 180th Avenue, then south to Forest City Corporate Line, then west and north following the Forest City Corporate Line. From there the line moves north to the northeast corner of the southeast of Section 25, then west following the Forest City Corporate Line, then north to 355th Street, then west to Hillcrest Court, then northwest on 165th Avenue, following it to 370th Street, then west to 140th Avenue, then north to 400th Street, then west to 120th Avenue, then north to 460th Street, including the City of Leland.

Winnebago 1-2 with population of 1,057, including Forest City Ward 1 located within the Forest City Corporate Limits.

Winnebago 1-3 with population of 1,067, including Forest City Ward 2 located within the Forest City Corporate Limits.

Winnebago 1-4 with population of 719, including Forest City Ward 4 located within the Forest City Corporate Limits.

Winnebago 2-1 with population of 589, beginning at the intersection of 60th Avenue and 510th Street east to Apple Avenue, then south to 460th Street, then west to 60th Avenue, then north to 510th Street, including the City of Scarville.

Winnebago 2-2 with population of 2,479, beginning at the intersection of 180th Avenue and 460th Street east to Apple Avenue then south to 400th Street then west to 180th Avenue then north to 460th Street, including the City of Lake Mills.

Winnebago 2-3 with population of 501, beginning at the intersection of 180th Avenue and 400th Street east to Apple Avenue, then south to 340th Street, then west to the east Forest City Corporate Line and following it north to 345th Street, then east to 190th Avenue, then north to 355th Street, then west to 180th Avenue, then north to 400th Street.

Winnebago 3-1 with population of 1,496, beginning at the intersection of 250th Avenue and 510th Street east to 60th Avenue then south to 340th Street, then west to 250th Avenue, then north to 510th Street, including the Cities of Buffalo Center and Rake.

Winnebago 3-2 with population of 777, beginning at the intersection of 60th Avenue and 460th Street east to 120th Avenue, then south to 340th Street then west to 60th Avenue, then north to 460th Street, including the City of Thompson.

Winnebago 3-3 with population of 1,279, beginning at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 400th Street east to 140th Avenue, then south to 370th Street, then east to 165th Avenue, then south along 165th Avenue to the Forest City Corporate Line, then following it west then south, then west to Spring Valley Road, then south to 340th Street, then west to 120th Avenue, then north to 400th Street, including Forest City Ward 3 located with the Forest City Corporate Limits.

In other business, the board:

Set its 2022 organizational meeting for 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, and cancelled its regular Jan. 4 meeting.

Approved a third pay application of $112,571 and signed a statement of final completion on its $420,000-plus courthouse roof project. Dave Randall Construction in Osage is the contractor overseeing roof repairs to the tall pitch roofs of the 1896 courthouse, the clock tower, and the 2002 courthouse addition. An additional retainage fee of $20,815 will be paid in 30 days.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0