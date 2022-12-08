Board of Health clashes with Board of Supervisors

At the Dec. 6 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Jolene Norby of the Mitchell County Board of Health addressed her department’s vetting policy for members of her board. At times the discussion became contentious.

“What I’d like to do is share why we feel it’s very important that our board members – who have chosen to remain on (the Board of Health) – have that opportunity, and we’d like to honor that request,” Norby said of current board members Brenda Miller and Sandy Offen.

Norby indicated Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health had been through many staff and administration changes through the previous four years.

“We’ve been through a pandemic, and the last one was 100 years ago,” Norby said of COVID-19 and the Great Influenza of 1918-19. “During that time, the agency and board members worked together. (Miller and Offen) volunteered hours and spent a great deal of time helping get through the pandemic. That in itself is devotion to the board and the agency’s agenda.

“Not only that, it also saved us a great deal of funding because we would had to have paid extra staff or paid overtime.”

Norby added that as veterans, Miller and Offen have insight into the agency’s inner workings.

“Not that there aren’t other people who would be qualified,” she said. “That’s not the point. The point is, we’ve been through a difficult time, we are now in a very good place with our agency and our board, and we’d like to keep things moving in a forward direction.”

Norby asked the Board of Supervisors pointedly whether they felt the Board of Health was not operating as it should. At that time, none of the Supervisors objected to the Board of Health’s performance.

According to Norby, when she brought the Board of Health’s policy before the Board of Supervisors a few months prior, “there was a comment from this board about that policy – some concerns perhaps that there’d be a lack of power over our board. And I’d like to understand that comment better.”

Norby did not specify which Supervisor made the comment. She acknowledged the Board of Supervisors had the final say in the Board of Health’s budgeting, and asked whether her agency was meeting the former’s expectations.

“I didn’t make that comment, so I can’t answer to that comment specifically,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry. “But my thoughts are that it’s very good that people apply for the autonomous boards. It’s difficult to get people to serve… and I will always look at the people sitting on the board, because they have the experience.

“That being said, for (the Board of Supervisors) to plant people on boards – I’m not saying that’s happening (here) – but it’s happened twice in the past that we’ve not let somebody re-up for a term. It’s happened two times already. What that does, it sends a signal to board members, and it sends a signal to the public, that if you think the way the Board of Supervisors wants you to think, you can be on a board.

“It also sends a signal to the people that are on boards, that I need to adapt to what the Board of Supervisors wants me to think in order to stay on this board. And I think that’s a very bad practice.”

Norby agreed, saying changes in county department board members and other matters of business should not be made without the public’s awareness, and that a rationale must be provided for any change: “When there isn’t good communication and transparency, there’s suspicion of motive.”

Moving on, Norby noted Public Health brought in $200,000 in an eight-month period for Test Iowa, which ensured the public access to free COVID-19 testing. Norby indicated people came from as far away as Nebraska to use this service.

“We were one of the only places to have it well-organized, and people certainly appreciated that service,” Norby said, adding that residents from surrounding counties came for vaccines. “We had a better system set up. That COVID administration brought in over $100,000.

“That in itself brings that money back to our agency so your board doesn’t have to find more funding. Sometimes I’m uncertain if you understand that, and how we truly work.”

Norby again touted Miller and Offen’s experience, and asked that the Board of Supervisors become more transparent with its policies. There was some confusion on Norby’s part, concerning why appointing Public Health board members was on that day’s Board of Supervisors agenda, when her agency had already approved Miller and Offen for another term.

In response, Supervisor Mike Mayer indicated it was a requirement that his board vote on the two positions by the end of December. When Norby asked when that had been communicated, Mayer said she should have received and had time to read the Board of Supervisors agenda for Dec. 6.

“I didn’t know it was on there until last Friday,” Mayer said of board member appointment being on the agenda. “You called me the same day. You knew when I knew.”

Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy indicated that from a legal perspective, following the process of publishing an agenda with 24-hour notice, the Board of Supervisors was in compliance. Murphy also said he understood why Norby might want more notice.

Wherry indicated he had received the Mitchell County Board of Health candidate vetting tool, which was sent to each Supervisor several months before.

In response, Norby said the vetting tool, filled out by the agency, had been completed for Miller and Offen.

“I’m not against other candidates doing this,” Wherry said of being vetted. In that light, Mayer suggested delaying the appointment process until the following meeting.

Norby added that the vetting tool was in compliance with Iowa Code, and that as a public health agency, the department must follow its guidance. Supervisor Steve Smolik noted that in regard to vetting it was not specifically a law, but a recommendation.

“This board could approve anybody with or without the knowledge that you’re requesting,” Smolik said.

Norby replied that if the vetting practice was adopted by the Board of Health, it would be the best policy for the Board of Supervisors to follow that practice. “Bottom line, you do have the last say.”

“The board doesn’t follow or have to follow what you perceive as having the ability to do,” Smolik said. “This board can pick whoever they want…. So what you’re saying is, is that this board doesn’t have the intelligence to pick anybody to go on your board.”

“What I’m saying is we would like to follow the recommendations of the Iowa Code so that we have qualified individuals who understand the workings of a medical agency,” Norby responded.

Smolik reiterated he felt the Board of Supervisors had the capability of choosing qualified individuals: “Without having this,” he said, holding up a copy of the vetting tool.

Wherry indicated he believed that since the Board of Health recommended the vetting tool, the Board of Supervisors should take Norby’s advice.

“We can have a level of professionalism in this room,” Wherry said. “It has nothing to do with legal. It has nothing to do with, ‘we have the power to do this.’ What it has to do with is that they want (the vetting process) to make their department better, and I’m all for making this county better in any way we can do it.”

“We’ll just table it until next week, and then we’ll have applications in, to do it the way they want it done,” Mayer said of the Board of Health’s request.

Smolik returned to the issue of who ultimately chooses the two Public Health board members.

“Just because you may choose two are better than two others doesn’t mean that this board doesn’t have the ability or the right to pick the opposite,” Smolik said to Norby. “And you are right. It is a power struggle. But it isn’t necessarily (by the Board of Supervisors). I believe there is a power struggle on that side of the room against this board.”

“If there are concerns from your board that our board needs to address, we would clearly like to have that communication and understanding so we can work better,” Norby said. “If there’s the chance of a power struggle, that only causes negative things to happen. We are asking (for) transparency and communication so we can work together in this county for the good of all involved.”

• Mayer added that he had received complaints from taxpayers and county workers about how Public Health was managed in comparison to other agencies. Part of it involved hours worked by Public Health and the belief its employees were getting a paid lunch break.

“That’s been a concern,” Mayer said, asking if Norby could address the issue.

“You’re on the (Board of Health),” Norby said. Mayer is a member of the Board of Health. “If that’s a concern, why haven’t you brought that to the Board?”

“Because I didn’t want all the retaliation,” Mayer replied.

According to Norby, expectations for Public Health employees are different from those of other county departments. Among other functions, Public Health administers medical care. “Our nurses are also on call every night,” she said. “There’s somebody who will go out in the middle of the night if they get a call.”

“Secondary Roads does the same thing,” said Supervisor Mark Hendrickson. “They’ve had fires, and we’ve gone out in dump trucks to sand the roads for the fire department.”

Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman attempted to clarify the lunch break issue.

“We don’t get a paid lunch break,” Huisman said, adding that the posted hours at the Public Health office can be misleading. “I don’t know anybody who is working eight to four in our agency. If they stop and take a lunch, they don’t get paid for it. A lot of times, our staff works through lunch.”

“Now we’ve tried to answer that question for you, and I hope you feel more informed to share that,” Norby said to Mayer.