Board moves forward with new projects

At the May 11 Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided an update on road maintenance.
As well, the Board heard feedback about potential drainage problems related to the construction of the new county maintenance building.
Brumm addressed both the Foothill Avenue project and painting and rock costs. He said that after pre-construction for Foothill, he would know the schedule.
In previous meetings, Brumm had mentioned a rise in maintenance costs. Paint prices are around 10 percent higher than last year, according to Brumm. Because the county will paint more miles this year, it will be around an $18,000 increase for painting.
“After quoting it, we’re not going to get anything better than that,” Brumm said.
Rock costs have shown less of an increase. Last year, it was $1,332 a ton for rock. This year it is $1,350 a ton, which translates to a 1.3 percent increase. Brumm said they will cut back tonnage of rock this year to make the budget work. They plan to spend a little over $850,000. Last year, they spent around $806,000.
“The numbers change depending on the tonnage that gets put down,” Brumm said.
Also at the Board meeting, a few concerned citizens were present about an existing drainage issue on Pleasant Street in Osage. They worry the new county maintenance building near the courthouse could make the flooding worse.
“Over the years, there’s been a lot of water pushed out in that street,” Ron Anderson said. “To give you a history, before your building was built, there were two houses there. There was a grass area. All the water from the church and everything drained into the grass. The parking lot, that was all gravel.
“We never had an issue before with all the water out into the street like we have now…. I’ve had water up to my sidewalk on a real heavy rain.”
Anderson believes that as past construction projects proceeded, they should have been engineered to alleviate what was once not a problem. Currently he does not believe water can drain fast enough, especially in light of the heavy rains of recent years.
“Now you’re going to blacktop and have more drainage coming out into the street on Pleasant,” Anderson said. “There’s got to be a drainage to catch it before it goes out into the street.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry said a natural waterway runs by Anderson’s house.
“There’s plenty of drainage here, but Mother Nature is bringing rain so hard these last five, six years,” Supervisor Todd Frein.
“We could add the inlets we want, and we still won’t get the drainage you’re asking for,” Supervisor Steve Smolik added.
Anderson said he would go to the Osage City Council about the issue as well.
“My request is to have some drainage put in,” Anderson said. “I don’t want that building built until we’ve got something figured out.”
Frein said the Board would stay involved as Anderson approached the City of Osage, and if Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay does not believe the storm sewer is up to capacity, the Board would consider placing a drain in the parking lot of the building and hook it into the sewer system.
“That’s all I’m asking,” Anderson said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.