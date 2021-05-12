Board moves forward with new projects

“Over the years, there’s been a lot of water pushed out in that street,” Ron Anderson said. “To give you a history, before your building was built, there were two houses there. There was a grass area. All the water from the church and everything drained into the grass. The parking lot, that was all gravel.

“We never had an issue before with all the water out into the street like we have now…. I’ve had water up to my sidewalk on a real heavy rain.”

Anderson believes that as past construction projects proceeded, they should have been engineered to alleviate what was once not a problem. Currently he does not believe water can drain fast enough, especially in light of the heavy rains of recent years.

“Now you’re going to blacktop and have more drainage coming out into the street on Pleasant,” Anderson said. “There’s got to be a drainage to catch it before it goes out into the street.”

Supervisor Jim Wherry said a natural waterway runs by Anderson’s house.

“There’s plenty of drainage here, but Mother Nature is bringing rain so hard these last five, six years,” Supervisor Todd Frein.