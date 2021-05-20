Board meets for last time of school year

At its last meeting before the beginning of summer vacation, on May 17, the Osage Community School Board moved forward with resignations, personnel matters and new hires.
Amy Abels will be the shared social worker. The sharing agreement will increase social worker availability from one day per week to two days.
“That’s because of the increase of mental health needs we have in the district,” said Superintendent Barb Schwamman.
The Board approved the agreement.
Ashlyn Hubbard will move from eighth grade middle school volleyball to ninth grade/junior varsity volleyball, and Sharon Reinardy will take her place as eighth grade middle school coach.
Tom Muller resigned as head girls track coach; Kari Hollatz as middle school cheer director; Britney Williamson as paraprofessional; Alyssa Abbas as nine through 12 guidance counselor; and Beth Olsen as eighth grade girls basketball coach.
Orene Baker will be a part-time cook, Tara Henry is moving from fifth grade to student success teacher, and Chelsea Ritter is the new fifth grade teacher,
In other matters, Schwamman reported the school received two bids for milk from Anderson Erickson and Kemps. The Board decided to go with Anderson Erickson. The only bread bid was from Panera Bread of Minneapolis.
In regard to the Crisis Prevention Institute, Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams found a Charles City teacher, who will be on contract since the agreement is with another school district.
“It’s just our de-escalation skills and strategies along with any courses we would use,” Adams said. “It’s used relatively few times, but we do have to be trained annually in this. Typically that’s special education staff to work with students that might need it.”
Adams addressed the annual contract between the school and the daycare, stating the two are sharing space, including the cafeteria and the gymnasium. In the summer the daycare usually takes the west playground, and the east playground then has community access. The Board approved the contract.
OASIS will be moving in a year from its current location on the east side of Osage. OASIS is a program for students who learn better away from the normal high school setting. Longtime OASIS Coordinator Ken Burrington is retiring after this May.
Schwamman and her team brainstormed and decided the shed near the high school might be a good spot for OASIS.
The search across Osage was not easy. The school would not need to lease and rent the shed. It would save on transportation costs – ninety percent of OASIS students are already taking classes in the regular building.
While it is renovated, the school would need to stay in the current location one more year.
“At one time we talked about getting rid of it, but now we’re painting it this summer,” Schwamman said of the shed. “[Industrial arts teacher] Brent Jennings students can help us.”
Hejhal indicated he had toured the site with Jennings, and the plan would be to have upper level shop classes begin work in the fall. They would continue work throughout the year.
“It gives us a purpose,” Hejhal said. “We’re going to frame up the walls with his class, and they’ll get some realistic experience. We’ll be putting a ceiling in. We’ve got a bid out already to get some material. I think we can do it fairly cheap”
May 17 was also the last day for student board representative Logan Martin, who after dedicated service has graduated and will move on with the rest of the Class of 2021.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.