Board meets for last time of school year

In regard to the Crisis Prevention Institute, Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams found a Charles City teacher, who will be on contract since the agreement is with another school district.

“It’s just our de-escalation skills and strategies along with any courses we would use,” Adams said. “It’s used relatively few times, but we do have to be trained annually in this. Typically that’s special education staff to work with students that might need it.”

Adams addressed the annual contract between the school and the daycare, stating the two are sharing space, including the cafeteria and the gymnasium. In the summer the daycare usually takes the west playground, and the east playground then has community access. The Board approved the contract.

OASIS will be moving in a year from its current location on the east side of Osage. OASIS is a program for students who learn better away from the normal high school setting. Longtime OASIS Coordinator Ken Burrington is retiring after this May.

Schwamman and her team brainstormed and decided the shed near the high school might be a good spot for OASIS.