Board eyes possible utility repairs before courthouse lower-level remodel

It’s not easy to repair old courthouses. Just ask the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, who are addressing the needs of their historic county jewel both inside and outside.

With plans to address weathered window sills and new carpeting on all three floors of the courthouse building already approved by supervisors, they tried to determine a best course of action for the men’s and women’s basement bathrooms on April 19. Two toilets in the men’s restroom and one in the women’s restroom are tied into the same line.

The maintenance department informed them that three toilets in the two restrooms have been clogging up every week. They are trying to decide if it is time to do more than just update the appearance of both rooms. They asked maintenance officials to have the line scoped for visual evidence of what the issue is and whether the plumbing line can simply be snaked or lining installed to ease flow of sewage.

If there is a larger issue such as a joint badly corroded and clogging, the concrete floor that houses plumbing and electrical conduit may need to be jack hammered for a permanent solution. Supervisors will revisit the issue at their April 26 meeting.

