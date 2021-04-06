Board chooses Triple EEE Construction to build maintenace garage

After over a month of debate, preparation, research and investigation, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors faced a decision at its April 6 meeting on the county maintenance garage, which will be built next to the Mitchell County Courthouse in Osage.
The choice of builders was between Triple EEE Construction out of Spring Valley and Cleary Building Corporation out of Waverly.
“In my mind, Triple EEE’s a better built building, a better price,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said after comparing several differences between the two companies’ designs, including Cleary having rafters every eight feet, and Triple EEE having rafters every four feet.
Courthouse custodian David Hartogh said the supervisors needed to make a decision, as prices could easily rise soon.
Mayer said Cleary’s price had went up $6,000 in just a couple of months.
“It’s not going to get any better,” supervisor Steve Smolik said.
Supervisor Todd Frein indicated construction could possibly begin in June. The county crew will grade the area in preparation for construction.
The Board approved contracting with Triple EEE Construction.
In other business:
• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said that a few members of the county crew have inquired about personalizing their vehicles.
“Years ago, there was a comment made about putting guys’ names on the sides of a truck, just so they took ownership of the vehicle,” Brumm said.
One of the recent requests was putting a sticker of a Sasquatch with an American flag on the side of a dump truck.
“I didn’t want it to be offensive,” Brumm said. “Sometimes the guys will want to put a sticker on in memory of somebody, on the glass of a motor grader.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry said he would prefer not to go in that direction, because it is difficult to draw a line once one request is granted. He would rather the vehicle markings remain generic.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.