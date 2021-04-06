Board chooses Triple EEE Construction to build maintenace garage

After over a month of debate, preparation, research and investigation, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors faced a decision at its April 6 meeting on the county maintenance garage, which will be built next to the Mitchell County Courthouse in Osage.

The choice of builders was between Triple EEE Construction out of Spring Valley and Cleary Building Corporation out of Waverly.

“In my mind, Triple EEE’s a better built building, a better price,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said after comparing several differences between the two companies’ designs, including Cleary having rafters every eight feet, and Triple EEE having rafters every four feet.

Courthouse custodian David Hartogh said the supervisors needed to make a decision, as prices could easily rise soon.

Mayer said Cleary’s price had went up $6,000 in just a couple of months.

“It’s not going to get any better,” supervisor Steve Smolik said.

Supervisor Todd Frein indicated construction could possibly begin in June. The county crew will grade the area in preparation for construction.

The Board approved contracting with Triple EEE Construction.

In other business: