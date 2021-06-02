Board approves County Home wetland

“I’ve heard comments from people too,” supervisor Mike Mayer said. “The general budget is going to fund this, correct? And then when you get the money back, it should replenish the general budget… so it doesn’t cost the taxpayers money.”

The idea is to bring more money back into the general fund than goes out – to make a profit.

“The revenue would go back into our projects,” Shirley said. “That was the initial thought. Obviously you guys have the say on what the money does.”

Supervisor Steve Smolik said he would expect all money to return to the general fund, if the measure passed. Smolik also provided a long list of Conservation projects, one totaling around two million dollars, which the Board has funded within the past three years.

“Since I’ve been supervisor, we have done well to the Conservation,” Smolik said. “Hopefully the Conservation will slow down someday on its spending, because we are above the average in the State, in our parks and the amount of land we’ve got.

“Yes, I’m for conservation, but I’m starting to see a time when maybe we should be more focused on maintaining what we’ve got, rather than continue to buy, buy, buy.”