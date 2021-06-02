Board approves County Home wetland

At the June 1 Supervisors meeting, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors again took on a proposed Wetland Mitigation Bank Project. Earlier, at the April 27 meeting, it had been rejected 3-2.
Adam Shirley, Executive Director of Mitchell County Conservation Board, continued to clarify the details of the proposal and lobby for its passage – the ideal outcome is to make a profit and improve water quality at the same time. Several residents were also present on June 1 to support the project.
“Right now it’s in the engineering phase,” Shirley said of the approximately $242,000 wetland project at the former site of the County Home. “And it’s scheduled for approval in February, so it’s a long process yet before you can technically dig any dirt or do anything like that.”
Shirley reported June was the end of a public comment period.
“When that’s done, we start getting billed for the plan and the design,” Shirley said. “If we’re going to move forward with it, now’s the time to do it. If we weren’t, we’d cut our losses, so to speak, and not pay any more engineering. So that’s why we’re having the discussion about it now. But it is a longer process for approval.”
The Board would loan money to Conservation, which in turn would sell Wetland Mitigation credits, then pay back the general fund. Shirley added that as soon as the plan was approved, they could begin selling credits, let bids for construction and begin the project.
“I’ve heard comments from people too,” supervisor Mike Mayer said. “The general budget is going to fund this, correct? And then when you get the money back, it should replenish the general budget… so it doesn’t cost the taxpayers money.”
The idea is to bring more money back into the general fund than goes out – to make a profit.
“The revenue would go back into our projects,” Shirley said. “That was the initial thought. Obviously you guys have the say on what the money does.”
Supervisor Steve Smolik said he would expect all money to return to the general fund, if the measure passed. Smolik also provided a long list of Conservation projects, one totaling around two million dollars, which the Board has funded within the past three years.
“Since I’ve been supervisor, we have done well to the Conservation,” Smolik said. “Hopefully the Conservation will slow down someday on its spending, because we are above the average in the State, in our parks and the amount of land we’ve got.
“Yes, I’m for conservation, but I’m starting to see a time when maybe we should be more focused on maintaining what we’ve got, rather than continue to buy, buy, buy.”
Shirley responded by saying that addressing water quality was a big expense. He suggested a stipulation where whatever money is brought in by the wetland project would go toward water quality.
“We’re all in it together,” Shirley said. “It’s all one watershed. We’re all in the Cedar River, and all in the Wapsie Watershed. So anything we can do to improve [water quality] at any level is going to have an effect downstream.”
Smolik pointed out an issue about water quality that is out of the Board’s control.
“I’ve seen landowners tear out woods,” Smolik said, “plow slews and waterways. That is our buffer. It has been done and done heavily in my lifetime. I’ve seen hundreds of acres of woods torn down and plowed under. They’re gone. I’ve seen slews that used to be 150 yards wide, with weeds over my head. Now it’s a gully.”
These buffers, that once helped prevent nitrates from running off, are no longer present.
“We’re still polluting our ground with nitrates,” Smolik said. “Are we improving our water quality? Time will tell. But it’s unfortunate that we have to spend money to make wetlands back when we had so many wetlands that I remember.”
After three meetings and a previous rejection, the Board approved the Wetland Mitigation Bank Project by a margin of 5-1, with Smolik the only nay vote.
In other business:
• County Attorney Mark Walk reported that the Russ Kephart of New Haven hearing happened the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
“Which turned into, for lack of a better word, an absolute fiasco,” he said, “with his attorney raising all kinds of issues going back 20 some years.”
At the Feb. 2 meeting earlier this year, Walk had reported a magistrate ruled Kephart guilty of having a nuisance property, giving Kephart 90 days to clean up his land. By April, Sheriff Greg Beaver reported seeing little progress.
The magistrate had not ruled yet as of June 1, but Walk planned to inform the Board when that happened.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.