Blood drive coming to Osage

Local blood donors are needed this fall.

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients. Appointments are required.

The Osage Community Blood Drive will run from noon-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the VFW Hall, 3693 Highway 218. Those interested can schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

According to a press release, LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in the region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Donations made with LifeServe could help save a neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0