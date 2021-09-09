Blood drive coming to Osage

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients.
Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
According to the press release, generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly impacting their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.
Residents may donate at an upcoming local blood drive. Appointments are required:
Osage Community Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at VFW Hall, 3693 Highway 218.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.