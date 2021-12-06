Blood donors needed for holidays

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives this holiday season to prevent a blood shortage.

Each holiday season, schedules fill up with holiday plans and traditions, travel, and other end of the year to-do tasks, taking up time that folks may have otherwise spent at a blood donation appointment. Unfortunately that decrease in donations does not line up with the increased need for blood in local medical centers.

The public can keep the local hospital’s blood bank stocked by giving blood in the community at an upcoming blood drive. Appointments are required. The Osage Community Blood Drive will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the VFW Hall, 3693 Highway 218.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

According to the press release, LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in the region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

