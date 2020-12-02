Blood donations needed for holidays

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.

According to a release, besides COVID-19, this time of year brings seasonal challenges in meeting hospital partners’ blood needs. Flu season, winter weather, and holiday preparations often keep donors away from their appointments.

LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging residents to give blood at its upcoming community blood drive to ensure blood is available in your neighborhood when it’s needed.

The Osage Community Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1403 State St.

According to the release, appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures, the release stated.