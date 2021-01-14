Blanche Chizek: Britt's mask-making extraordinaire cited by Reynolds

She has never charged anyone for the masks, giving them to churches in Britt and Duncan, as well as Hancock County Memorial Hospital, where her daughter, Bonnie Wilhite, is a nurse and surgical director. She usually donated 10-15 masks at a time and did so often. Her masks have benefitted military veterans, church parishioners, friends and community members.

“I made a lot of them, but stopped counting after I got to 1,000 masks made,” said Chizek. “But I never stopped making them; I’m still making them.”

She estimated that she stopped counting at 1,000 masks made last October and has probably made at least 1,800 masks to date.

Chizek said surgery workers at the hospital informed her that after a full day in surgery, the elastic was irritating their ears, so she improvised by cutting cotton and light polyester T-shirt material to keep the masks more comfortably in place. She said this also saved money in production costs.

After a while, word spread across town about her mask-making with people bringing her their own cloth materials and requests for masks. She fulfilled all requests without any charge for her services or materials. She said she is just glad to be able to help so many people.