Blanche Chizek: Britt's mask-making extraordinaire cited by Reynolds

Britt's mask-making extraordinaire recently received a shoutout from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
On Jan. 12, Reynolds recognized longtime Britt resident Blanche Chizek's mask-making and baking for healthcare workers in her televised and live-streamed Condition of the State address.
Then, Gov. Reynolds’ press secretary issued a news release reiterating her statements about Chizek.
In fact, Chizek was invited to and attended the governor's speech in Des Moines. She said her phone was ringing off the hook the next day with so many people congratulating her and giving well wishes for her efforts.
“I’ve been on the phone with people all day, so I’m getting too much attention as I am sure many others also deserve recognition,” she said.
In her speech, Reynolds said that “we live in a place where 82-year-old Blanche Chizek from Britt sewed over 1,000 masks and baked dozens of pastries for healthcare workers.”
Reynolds also noted that countless other Iowans donated food, time, and resources.
Chizek said that when the COVID-19 pandemic started in earnest in March 2020, she decided to make some masks with a lot of cloth material that she had stored in her basement. She created her own pattern and design for the masks and purchased 500 yards of elastic to attach and hold the masks in place.
She has never charged anyone for the masks, giving them to churches in Britt and Duncan, as well as Hancock County Memorial Hospital, where her daughter, Bonnie Wilhite, is a nurse and surgical director. She usually donated 10-15 masks at a time and did so often. Her masks have benefitted military veterans, church parishioners, friends and community members.
“I made a lot of them, but stopped counting after I got to 1,000 masks made,” said Chizek. “But I never stopped making them; I’m still making them.”
She estimated that she stopped counting at 1,000 masks made last October and has probably made at least 1,800 masks to date.
Chizek said surgery workers at the hospital informed her that after a full day in surgery, the elastic was irritating their ears, so she improvised by cutting cotton and light polyester T-shirt material to keep the masks more comfortably in place. She said this also saved money in production costs.
After a while, word spread across town about her mask-making with people bringing her their own cloth materials and requests for masks. She fulfilled all requests without any charge for her services or materials. She said she is just glad to be able to help so many people.
"She has done volunteer work her whole life," said her daughter, Pat Swanson. "She has a giving heart, so this is really an extension of who she is."
Swanson noted that her mother has always adamantly refused any payment for the masks and has asked that people wear them to keep others safe. When people insist on paying her, Chizek simply donates the money to local charities, according to Swanson.
Swanson also noted that her mother sat outside the Britt Casey's store selling poppies over Labor Day weekend (amidst the pandemic) to raise money for veterans.
Chizek’s granddaughter, Chelcee Schleuger, is a nurse in the Hancock County Health System as well as the Hancock County Community Health Director. So, there is no shortage of ongoing need for the masks rolling off Chizek’s production line.
“Doing this makes me feel good,” said Chizek, who has been through some challenges in recent years and overcome them every time. Two years ago, she was scheduled to be grand marshal of the Hobo Days parade, but needed heart surgery. “I got a stent on Thursday and was in the parade on Saturday."
Chizek also receives accolades for the baked Kolaches Bohemian pastries that she bakes for healthcare workers. She has made and donated the pastries with cherry, apricot, and pineapple fillings just to name a few flavors.
Chizek also babysits and grocery shops for friends to keep active during the pandemic. She remains very adept at sewing after so many years of sewing clothes for her six children, 18 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
She farmed for many years with her late husband, Bill, and worked at the local school as well as the bakery, the hospital as a cook, and a local pizza restaurant that was formerly known as Mark’s Pizza. She noted having sewed and created 45 fleece and flannel blankets for the kids last winter.
