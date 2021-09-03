Biz Wiz Marketing in Scarville providing services to clients in 37 states

Biz Wiz Marketing, a full-service advertising agency and print shop in Scarville, has seen a boom in business since CEO Alexander Bloedel opened its doors in 2011.

Despite its employee count of two full-timers and two part-times, the Winnebago County business offers a large variety of services, many of them geared toward helping start and develop small businesses.

Its most common services include web design, prints, logos, screen printing, consulting, social media and marketing. Biz Wiz Marketing has also grown to become a dealer for a few other businesses like Smokin Brothers, MRCOOL and U-Haul.

Bloedel graduated from Bethel University with a two-year degree in business. After college, he worked for various radio stations throughout the country to provide similar services.

When Bloedel was ready to settle down, he realized there was a significant need for an advertising and marketing company in Scarville. So, he returned home home to open Biz Wiz Marketing. Still, the business’ services extend to clients in 37 states.

“I really found there is a really huge need in helping the mom and pops,” Bloedel said. “I guess growing up with my dad being self-employed and growing up in a small business family, I care, so I really wanted to help small businesses.”