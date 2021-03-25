Bixel joins West Hancock Board of Education, fills seat vacated by Abels

The West Hancock Board of education approved the appointment of Jennifer Bixel to an at-large seat on the seven-member board in a March 24 special meeting.

The vacant position was quickly filled following the board approving the resignation of Rene Abels at its March 15 regular monthly meeting.

Bixel's first full meeting as a board member will not be until April 19, but she said she is eager to start. She said it should be a benefit that she knows the other board members and has children in the West Hancock school district who share classes with some of their children.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Bixel said. "I know who all the other board members are. That helps to have that familiarity with people on the board."

Bixel said she was first approached by other board members about possibly serving on the board about two years ago, but did not know if she was ready for the additional challenge at the time.

This time when Superintendent Wayne Kronemann called to gauge her interest in filling the vacancy, she felt the time was right.

"I have two boys in school, so being more involved with the school is a plus for me," she said. "I want to help keep the school as successful as we can."