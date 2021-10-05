Biwer-Stewart awarded best in show

Lori Biwer-Stewart of Osage was awarded best in show in early 2021 during the Area Show: 47 exhibition for her linocut, January Flight Pattern.

According to a news release, as prize for her win, she has been granted a solo exhibition in the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s Center Space Gallery in Mason City. Biwer-Stewart’s exhibition, featuring a collection of 29 art prints, is now open to the public.

A native of northern Iowa, Biwer-Stewart continues to live and create in the area. She has worked in the graphic design field for over 30 years and maintains creating her own art in her free time.

“I’m not interested in relationships of color or form or anything else,” Biwer-Stewart said in the release. “I’m interested only in expressing basic human emotions while telling a story. Some of my subjects are quite beautiful, others less so. My goal is to inspire those who see my work to look more carefully at the world around them, to discover beauty in unusual and ordinary places.”

Biwer-Stewart’s exhibition will be on display through Nov. 27. Admission to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information on this or any other exhibition please call the museum at 641-421-3666 or visit the museum’s website at www.macniderart.org.

