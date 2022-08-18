Bilyeu key to Forest City growth, sustainability as FCED executive director

What would Forest City look like today without the efforts of Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu for the past 20 years? It could have been very different as Forest City has been reaping the good fruits of her labors for many years.

Bilyeu reaches the 20-year milestone as the first and only person in the executive director position on Aug. 26.

Dave Kingland is the former president of Forest City Economic Development as well as the former president and chief executive officer of Manufacturers Bank and Trust. He said Bilyeu’s long list accomplishments and two decades of success in her role is extremely rare. He noted how uncommon it is for someone to stay 20 years in one position in the economic development world. However, Bilyeu has shown tireless dedication to the betterment of the community, playing an integral part in a long list of successful initiatives.

“I was the one who hired her 20 years ago in 2002,” Kingland said. “Beth is an expert in tax increment financing. The last three city administrators all relied on Beth heavily to get it set up and set up new districts. Beth knows all the ins and outs of it.”

Kingland noted how her TIF expertise has helped create funding incentives for economic development that would never have happened otherwise.

“Her impact is so much bigger than most people ever imagine,” he said. “”It’s a pretty impressive list of accomplishments.”

Bilyeu has been recognized for her expertise statewide and nationally. She has served on the Board of Directors for the NIACC Foundation and the Advisory Board for the John Pappajohn Center at NIACC. Beth is on the State Advisory Board for the Small Business Development Centers.

“Economic development in Iowa is about relationships, whether we are recruiting new businesses or people,” said Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Beth Bilyeu understands the power of building partnerships and leveraging resources to get things done. As a result, Forest City has become a model for Iowa in providing the housing that people need to live where they work, redeveloping blighted spaces into interesting places, and making it easy for businesses to expand or relocate in Iowa with a project-ready certified industrial park. Beth is a delight to work with, and Iowa is stronger as a result of her leadership.”

Bilyeu’s expertise has led to her being on several state and national conference panels for workforce housing. She has served on the Board of Directors for the National Rural Economic Development Association. On Aug. 19, 2021, Bilyeu was recognized as a rural hero at the annual Iowa Rural Summit in Cedar Rapids.

“Although I’ve only been at the City of Forest City for about a year and a half, I’ve been in some of the same meetings as Beth for many years,” said Forest City’s City Administrator and Clerk Daisy Huffman, who served in a similar capacity for Garner previously. “She’s well recognized throughout the area. She may be employed by Forest City Economic Development, but her contributions are felt thoughout North Iowa.”

Huffman noted that Bilyeu was instrumental in facilitating funding through the Iowa Economic Development Association for NIACC's John V. Hanson Career Center, which opened in 2021. It brings students and area residents to the Forest City-based facility for continuing and higher education.

Huffman also cited other recent projects where Bilyeu’s work has been a key to success, such as the Cobblestone Inn & Suites, which realized a vision to take a tired motel and replace it with a modern facility.

“Her community passion continues into housing, currently working with Soyland Homes to bring five turn-key homes to Forest City,” Huffman said. “The need for housing is there and Beth works to fill the void. Beth is a mentor. Not only to me, but to so many of her colleagues in the economic development world.”

Kingland said that when Bilyeu was hired in 2002 “the organization quickly started addressing economic priorities, including recruiting and retaining business, adding housing, and increasing the tax base in Forest City.” He noted that having worked previously in the private sector and at NIACC and Winn-Worth Betco, she had a good background to excel in the position.

“Nothing is economic development is simple,” Kingland said. “Beth has consistently used her expertise to partner with the city, private businesses, education institutions, the State of Iowa, and many other organizations to navigate and complete so many projects in her 20 years with Forest City Economic Development.”

Other business recruitment and retention successes of FCED under Bilyeu’s leadership have included:

CDI, which is a business that paints vehicles and has Winnebago Industries as a primary customer. At its start, FCED built a 130,000 square foot building and leased it to CDI, bringing 200 jobs to the community. Twenty years later, CDI owns the property and continues to be a very successful business.

Dollar General, where FCED assisted the City of Forest City, utilizing TIF to acquire a blighted area while razing buildings to sell a shovel-ready site to the developer.

Winnebago Industries, when it had decided to close its Oregon manufacturing plant and was considering options to bring its Class A diesel line back to the Midwest. Bilyeu worked closely with city officials to formulate an incentive package. This brought the assembly line to Forest City.

Forest Theatre, when the owner of the local theater wanted to retire and could not find a buyer, FCED formed FC Entertainment, Inc., comprised of many local investors. It purchased the theater, remodeled the lobby, replaced old projectors with new digital projectors, and continues to operate the theater.

North Central Iowa Rail Corridor, where FCED formed an investor group to buy 28 miles of railroad, after the Union Pacific filed an application to abandon rail service and cease operations to Forest City. The group then signed an agreement with Iowa Northern Railroad to operate the line.

“In 2010, the Union Pacific Railroad announced its intention to abandon the rail line and service to Forest City,” Kingland said. “If we lost the rail line, we would never be able to replace it. Beth led an effort to form a local investor group to raise $1 million equity. That was along with loans from USDA and Iowa DOT to purchase the line, and then to contract with Iowa Northern Railway to operate the line, providing service to Forest City and Garner.”

In addition to economic support, those accomplishments have added many community amenities such as Nerem Industrial Park on Forest City’s south side. Bilyeu assisted the city is developing the new industrial park, including securing a grant to pave the roads in the park. It quickly attracted new business such as the John V. Hanson Career Center and business relocations such as the Forest City Veterinary Clinic. After the career center was secured, Bilyeu served as an advisor to the participating schools and NIACC, working with local industry to plan, design, and fund it.

Bilyeu was also an advisor to the three project partners for the Boman Fine Arts Center, which are the Forest City Community Schools, Waldorf University, and the City of Forest City. She secured grants to assist with funding it.

In addition, Bilyeu has offered expertise to establish an enterprise zone for Forest City industrial parks to obtain incentives for industrial recruitments. She has worked closely with Iowa Workforce Development to publish an area workforce analysis to benefit local employers, workers, and potential workers. An extensive site certification plan to create an industrial rail park was completed by Bilyeu in partnership with the Iowa Department of Economic Development. FCED acquired the former AEA building in Forest City and created an incubator for small business. One of the tenants, Coloff Digital, became so successful that it assumed the entire building for its operations.

In addition to the Soyland Homes effort of FCWF Housing, LLC, Bilyeu’s efforts have helped spur housing development across Forest City, for many years, including the downtown Irish Hospital Apartments project on Clark Street, FCPV Housing, LLC (four family homes managed by local investors in Prairie View subdivision), and Westown Place, LLC (24 apartments).

Kingland noted that the Westown Place Apartments are fully occupied with plans to build 30 more, saying Bilyeu used TIF, tax rebates, and tax credits to lower the project cost and provide more affordable workforce housing. Forest City Economic Development owns about 40% of that project.

Kingland also cited Bilyeu’s work with many building owners to renovate or develop second-floor housing in downtown forest City as well as her lead on an infrastructure fund. The fund enables water and sanitary sewer utilities to be installed for future housing development. A total of $1.5 million was used to install utilities for 93 lots in future Bear Creek, Executive Estates, Fair Meadows, and Prairie View subdivisions. The city’s investment was matched 3-to-1 by private funds, according to Kingland.

“Her knowledge of Forest City is vast,” said City Administrator/Clerk Huffman. “We all work together here. The city doesn’t work without Forest City Economic Development or the Chamber of Commerce. They are so pivotal.”