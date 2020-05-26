Billy Sandry

Billy Dean Sandry was born on October 22, 1958, to Clarence and Arlene (Chapman) Sandry in Forest City, Iowa. On June 25, 1977, Billy and Karen Kenyon united in marriage at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Canton, MN; to this union, Billy and Karen had three children. Billy farmed until becoming co-owner of B&K Pizza in Osage, Iowa. After selling the restaurant, Billy went to work at Featherlite in Cresco for the next 22 years of his working career. Billy had many hobbies including his love for camping, gardening, watching Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliot in NASCAR racing and watching the Vikings play football. Billy also had a soft spot for his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.