Billy Sandry
October 22, 1958 - May 14, 2020
Billy Sandry, 61, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Methodist Campus.
Billy Dean Sandry was born on October 22, 1958, to Clarence and Arlene (Chapman) Sandry in Forest City, Iowa. On June 25, 1977, Billy and Karen Kenyon united in marriage at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Canton, MN; to this union, Billy and Karen had three children. Billy farmed until becoming co-owner of B&K Pizza in Osage, Iowa. After selling the restaurant, Billy went to work at Featherlite in Cresco for the next 22 years of his working career. Billy had many hobbies including his love for camping, gardening, watching Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliot in NASCAR racing and watching the Vikings play football. Billy also had a soft spot for his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
Billy is survived by his wife, Karen, his children Cassandra (Victor) Sample of Des Moines, IA, Kevin (Emily) Sandry of Cresco, IA, and Adam Sandry (special friend Tracy Flickinger) of Cresco, IA; 3 grandchildren Alexis, Baileigh, and Harrison all of Cresco; his mother Arlene Sandry of Forest City, IA; his brother Jerry (Jean) Sandry of Forest City, IA; sisters Patty (John) Price Denver, CO, Tammy (Jeremy) Mary of Garner, IA, and Lorry (Larry) Schoppers of Cresco, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Billy is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Sandry.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
