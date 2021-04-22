Bill takes bite from juvenile budget

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 20, Mitchell County Social Services (CSS) Director Megan Taets was present to discuss an unexpected $6,000 expense.
Taets’ office oversees the juvenile budget and received a bill from Central Iowa Juvenile Detention (CIJDC) in Eldora for an individual who is at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center (NIJDC) in Waterloo.
A judge ordered him to receive an evaluation from CIJDC, but CSS was unaware of this order, or that they would be charged for it.
Taets was told CIJDC was the only center in the state that performs these 30-day evaluations, and that is why the juvenile was sent there. After contacting the detention centers, it is still not clear to Taets who received the evaluation results.
“Who does see this?” Taets asked the Board hypothetically after having investigated the matter.
Her office had never received a bill quite like the one from CIJDC, she said, which was for $6,000. It was a big chunk, as the total juvenile services budget for the year is $20,000.
Her goal is to prevent this from happening again.
The NIJDC serves several counties in Iowa, including Mitchell County. CSS was told they could have multiple memberships with detention centers, with no membership fee.
Around 10 years ago, Taets said CIJDC came to Mitchell County to explain how to become a member.
“There were some fees associated with it, and the Board decided not to go forward,” Taets said.
CSS found the rate for being a member was $60 a day, dependent on other factors such as a juvenile’s behavior, and Taets believes a membership with CIJDC might help prevent a $6,000 bill from happening again.
“Detention services, as you know, are very expensive,” Taets said. “If we were to have two or three more of those [bills] a year….”
Taets added that CIJDC executive director Tony Reed was willing to travel to Osage to speak to the supervisors about membership.
Supervisor Jim Wherry clarified NIJDC’s per day cost, which at first glance is significantly higher than CIJDC’s $60 a day.
“It’s $125 for the first 30 days,” Wherry said. “But after the first 30 days, it’s $50 a day. They’re proposing going up to $75 a day to pay for some of these additional services.”
These considerations could affect membership decisions like Taets is proposing. The Board also debated about whether a bill like this was likely to happen again, since the $6,000 was a first, or if the bill was a sign of things to come.
The Board voted to table any decisions and to research the issue further.
