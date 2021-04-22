Bill takes bite from juvenile budget

Around 10 years ago, Taets said CIJDC came to Mitchell County to explain how to become a member.

“There were some fees associated with it, and the Board decided not to go forward,” Taets said.

CSS found the rate for being a member was $60 a day, dependent on other factors such as a juvenile’s behavior, and Taets believes a membership with CIJDC might help prevent a $6,000 bill from happening again.

“Detention services, as you know, are very expensive,” Taets said. “If we were to have two or three more of those [bills] a year….”

Taets added that CIJDC executive director Tony Reed was willing to travel to Osage to speak to the supervisors about membership.

Supervisor Jim Wherry clarified NIJDC’s per day cost, which at first glance is significantly higher than CIJDC’s $60 a day.

“It’s $125 for the first 30 days,” Wherry said. “But after the first 30 days, it’s $50 a day. They’re proposing going up to $75 a day to pay for some of these additional services.”