Bigler, Lemmon join Clear Lake Bank & Trust at Garner branch, as Britt resident

Taylor Bigler and Emily Lemmon have joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

Bigler is a teller in the bank's teller operations department at the Mason City downtown location. Lemmon is a teller who works in the Garner location.

A University of Northern Iowa graduate, Bigler comes to CLB&T with experience in retail management. Bigler is a native of Mason City.

Lemmon joins CLB&T with experience in banking as a head teller. Moving to Iowa from New York, she and her husband Tim and their son reside in Britt. She enjoys spending time outdoors doing family activities and likes to travel.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

