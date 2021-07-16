 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bigler, Lemmon join Clear Lake Bank & Trust at Garner branch, as Britt resident
0 comments

Bigler, Lemmon join Clear Lake Bank & Trust at Garner branch, as Britt resident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Bigler and Emily Lemmon have joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

Bigler is a teller in the bank's teller operations department at the Mason City downtown location. Lemmon is a teller who works in the Garner location.

A University of Northern Iowa graduate, Bigler comes to CLB&T with experience in retail management. Bigler is a native of Mason City.

Lemmon joins CLB&T with experience in banking as a head teller. Moving to Iowa from New York, she and her husband Tim and their son reside in Britt. She enjoys spending time outdoors doing family activities and likes to travel.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Out back in Osage
Community

Friday Night Out back in Osage

  • Updated

Friday Night Out is back thanks to the Osage Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, which is sponsoring the event.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News