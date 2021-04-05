Bids for Hancock County Courthouse repairs due April 9

On April 5, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed Hancock County Supervisors that Requests for Quotes for upcoming 1899 courthouse repairs are due on April 9.

Purvis noted that there are many interested bidders for the work, which will include work to address water issues on the northeast corner of the courthouse, stonework repair and tuck pointing, and a vestibule addition to the courthouse.

On March 15, supervisors reviewed and discussed the finished feasibility study report from WHKS & Co. that was made available to contractors submitting bids on the courthouse repair projects.

"We look forward to reviewing everything next week," Purvis said.

Purvis announced that final bridge work, which includes the installation of permanent guardrails on the county bridge at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, is again taking a bit longer than planned.

County officials hope the work will be completed by April 9 or sooner, weather permitting, with the bridge back open to traffic afterward. Along with other finishing work and grass seeding, the guardrails installation will formally complete the bridge project that has long been delayed.

In other business:

• Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes announced that Algona police officer Brad Hillyer, a native of Clear Lake and former Britt police officer, will also begin working part-time for the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Hillyer will continue to reside in Algona.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

