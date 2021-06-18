Bicyclists to begin journey out of Osage

In 2020, the Independence Day parade did not pass through the streets of Osage. The Fourth of July was silent.
For members of the Chamber of Commerce and its executive director, Kati Henry, it was hard to watch what did not happen. This year, the chamber plans to make up for what was missed, and continue to form the connections that hold the community together. The goal is vibrancy.
This week is a busy one. June 25 is the first Friday Night Out of the summer. After a year away, the chamber will hold three of these free events, one in June, July and August.
There is live music and kids’ activities, as well as food and drink vendors. Organizations such as the Osage Police Department, Osage Fire Department, Osage Conservation Club and Mitchell County Conservation provide added fun.
On Saturday, the chamber sponsors the Bike Ride around Mitchell County (BRAM).
While COVID-19 prevented certain events from being held, it boosted others to their most prolific years – in 2020, the pandemic increased the number of BRAM riders to 83.
“Most of those people were from outside of our zip code,” Henry said. “And that was the objective of the event, to bring people in.”
Because of last summer’s success, the chamber added another bike ride in autumn of 2020, the Tour de Maples. This fall will be its second. The chamber has spearheaded and sustained many activities since 2000 – a year only Independence Day predates – and those events have staying power.
For BRAM, riders can choose their routes – 12, 24, 45 or 65 miles. All begin and end in Osage, but the longer routes take riders through communities such as Orchard, New Haven, McIntire and Riceville.
Bikers will also be given a passport to participating businesses, and if they complete the passport they can return it to the chamber for a chance to win Osage Chamber bucks.
“We are more than just Main Street,” Henry said.
For BRAM, they are more than just Osage, as bicyclists cross Mitchell County.
Henry sometimes has Wendy Heuton, one of her predecessors, guide the bicyclists from Osage. Henry’s own father, Cal Nicklay, provides the donuts for many chamber events.
“That’s his retirement gig,” Henry said.
Artistry
The chamber’s biggest event is Autumn Artistry, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020. It is coming off its most abundant year.
“In terms of planning, it was almost like a new event,” Henry said of last fall’s juggling act.
The open spaces of Osage allowed Autumn Artistry to take place despite COVID-19, but the virus forced vendors apart, each with their own hand sanitizer.
Instead of withering, the event thrived. There are usually between 120 and 150 vendors on Main Street and at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Last year, the Blacktop Cruisers Car Show boasted a record number, between 200 and 250. The show is one of the biggest in the area. Traffic from Minnesota flows into Osage.
“Every vendor I talked to said 2020 was their best year in sales,” Henry said.
Henry estimates that thousands of people attend the event. It requires volunteers, legwork and long hours. In 2020, it took even more volunteers with sanitizer in hand, and they had to balance safety with a good time. It helped that the weather was pleasant.
Foot traffic pushes restaurants beyond capacity, more so in 2020 when seating was limited. People wanted to get out of their homes and spend money. There were food trucks on the street and drones overhead.
A follow-up event, typically held the first weekend in October, is Soctoberfest, hosted by Fox River Mills. Socks are discounted at bargain basement prices. The majority of the proceeds go to local civic organizations such as Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis, who then help provide community grants or scholarships.
“This last year showed how important the chamber is,” Henry said. “We worked overtime to make sure businesses had the resources they needed in order to apply for PPE and grants, and we provided information to the community about which businesses were closed.
“2020 was crazy. I never want to do that again.”
Market
The farmers market is the earliest summer event. Last year, Jessica Baldus chaired the committee, and despite COVID-19, the market filled parking lots. When Henry started, there were only three or four vendors every week.
“In 2020, we had vendors that typically go to Mason City, Clear Lake – these bigger markets – who said they were doing better at our market,” she said. “People like to know where their food’s coming from. They want to know the person growing it. Producers can tell them exactly when they harvested it and how.”
Like many on the chamber, Osage is Henry’s childhood home. She graduated from Osage Community High School in 2005. It took leaving Mitchell County to appreciate it; after living in the Cedar Falls area and in Ankeny, she was ready for a smaller venue.
“I don’t think I realized how great Osage was while I was here,” she said. “It’s the perfect place to raise a family and own a business.”
While 2020 was difficult, every summer is a new challenge for chamber board members, volunteers and the community at large.
“These activities provide things to do for people who want to live here,” Henry said. “It’s hard for these larger industries to recruit employees if there’s nothing going on in town. We have a very vibrant community. Holding these events sells Osage.”
Details about the Bike Race around Mitchell County and Friday Night Out
The Osage Chamber of Commerce invites the public for a ride around Mitchell County on Saturday, June 26.
Participants may choose their route, and all routes will begin and end in Osage. Registration includes an event T-shirt, a swag bag and a Mitchell County passport. Registration deadline is Friday, June 11 in order to receive these items.
Participants that complete their passports will receive a chance to win prizes from Mitchell County businesses.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. in the Art’s Shoes and Repair parking lot at 533 Main Street. The ride begins at 8 a.m.
For Friday Night Out on Friday, June 25, the location is the Osage City Park. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.
