Bicyclists to begin journey out of Osage

In 2020, the Independence Day parade did not pass through the streets of Osage. The Fourth of July was silent.

For members of the Chamber of Commerce and its executive director, Kati Henry, it was hard to watch what did not happen. This year, the chamber plans to make up for what was missed, and continue to form the connections that hold the community together. The goal is vibrancy.

This week is a busy one. June 25 is the first Friday Night Out of the summer. After a year away, the chamber will hold three of these free events, one in June, July and August.

There is live music and kids’ activities, as well as food and drink vendors. Organizations such as the Osage Police Department, Osage Fire Department, Osage Conservation Club and Mitchell County Conservation provide added fun.

On Saturday, the chamber sponsors the Bike Ride around Mitchell County (BRAM).

While COVID-19 prevented certain events from being held, it boosted others to their most prolific years – in 2020, the pandemic increased the number of BRAM riders to 83.

“Most of those people were from outside of our zip code,” Henry said. “And that was the objective of the event, to bring people in.”