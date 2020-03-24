Betty (Marie Elizabeth) Tlach

March 27, 1927 - March 18, 2020

BRITT – Betty (Marie Elizabeth) Tlach, 92, of Britt, formerly of Garner, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt surrounded by her children.

Due to state and local authorities limiting the number of people at a gathering, a private family service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Tlach, the daughter of Frank and Bessie (Vonasek) Hejlik, was born March 27, 1927 on the Hejlik family farm west of Duncan. She attended the rural schools of Britt Township #7. On November 18, 1947 she was married to George Tlach at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They lived on the Tlach family farm north of Duncan where they farmed together and raised their family. In 1990, they moved to Garner