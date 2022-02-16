Better climate coming to Hancock County Courthouse, LEC with HVAC upgrades

Hancock County supervisors on Feb. 14 entered into a contract agreement with MODUS Engineering for completion of HVAC upgrades in the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.

The total contract cost of more than $2.2 million includes an estimated $2.04 million for construction. Late last year, supervisors approved the project details.

This project will consist of removing the existing HVAC system serving both the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. It will be replaced with a new system. The existing chiller and boiler will be upgraded to handle the entire campus with four-pipe fan coils in the courthouse and variable refrigerant flow in the LEC.

Both buildings will be served through a single dedicated outdoor air system via a grade or roof-mounted unit for delivering required ventilation. A new temperature control system will control both buildings via a web server interface.

The existing main electrical panels will remain in place and power to the equipment will be fed from existing panels, or new branch panels where required. There will also be minor modifications made to the fire alarm system. Code-required duct smoke detectors and fan shutdowns will be added. The existing grid ceiling in the LEC will be completely replaced and some structural modifications may be necessary for a roof-mounted unit.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis said an initial $1.95 option approved by supervisors did not include engineering costs and did not include costs for ceiling tile replacement. Purvis said that although the timeline for the project has not yet been established, it could begin as soon as this summer, with bids received this spring or early summer.

“I’m guessing it will take quite a while,” Purvis said. “Overall, the price is good.”

Supervisors approved a resolution on the county's disbursement of more than $1.032 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It represents Hancock County's first half of ARPA funds received after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion legislation package on March 11, 2021.

Based on the distribution guidelines of the U.S. Department of Treasury, the ARPA funds will be used for two the following two county projects:

The HVAC system upgrades in the courthouse and LEC, with up to nearly $1.7 million coming from ARPA funds.

Water and sewer infrastructure improvements at Eldred Sherwood Park for Conservation, up to $374,783.

Supervisors approved a $20,386 agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to pave five adjoining county side roads back 50 feet from Highway 18. The side roads where paving will be done include Birch Avenue, Crane Avenue, Deer Avenue, and Echo Avenue along Highway 18.

“The state is rehabbing Highway 18 from west of Wesley to west of Hutchins this summer,” Purvis said. “The price is subject to change based on actual bids. Repayment is over three years as we will have more coming up in the future.”

Purvis said the IDOT will be working on additional stretches of Highway 18 near Britt and Garner next year.

In other business, supervisors approved:

Entering into a North Iowa Area Council of Governments State Housing Trust Fund Program. Heidi Nielsen of NIACOG said that NIACOG missed Hancock County’s funding cycle for fiscal year 2023, but it was noted that Hancock County provided support in prior years. County funding of $2,000 will be sought for the 2024 fiscal year. The program helps provide necessary home repairs to residents, with top priority given to elderly and disabled persons.

Plans and specifications for work in drainage district 66, near Klemme and Goodell, and set a 10 a.m. March 7 date for opening bids and awarding bid.

Signing a contract for drainage districts one and two east main open ditch repair with Reutzel Excavating, Inc.

