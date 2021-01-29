Berche publishes new novel 'Halfway to Someday'

A rabbit stuffed under each arm, Nikon camera pressed against her face, Chrystal Berche shot photos of 4-H students at the Mitchell County Fair. On that balmy summer day, it was business as usual for the mother of two and novelist of 15.
Writing under the pseudonym Layla Dorine, her newest book is called "Halfway to Someday," published by NineStar Press. The novel was born in Colorado, where Berche was snowed in like Jack Torrance in "The Shining." Her book took three years to write.
Before that, for five years, Berche worked for the Mitchell County Press News while teaching writing classes at NIACC. She eventually left her position at the paper to concentrate on her novels.
She had not interviewed for the Press News job. Instead, her future boss Jim Cross came to her.
“Jim could be very persuasive,” Berche said.
She told Cross every year, as her duties increased at the newspaper, “My publisher’s going to kill me because I’m not getting books out.”
Still, in the middle of writing a chapter, Cross would call her to cover an event, and she reluctantly left her house in Care Bears pajamas, a camera slung around her neck.
“Jim would dial it back, but then he’d say, ‘Can you handle this fair, and this fair and this fair?’”
To make it worse, Berche’s sons were in 4-H.
“Imagine covering the rabbits,” she said, “but someone’s handing you four bunnies to hold because your kid’s trying to show them, and you’re supposed to be taking pictures.”
Midway
Berche’s parents were military. They met in Japan and were married aboard the USS Midway, an aircraft carrier. Berche was born in Pennsylvania. Her mother served in Naval Intelligence as a code-breaking cryptologist.
“Her work’s still classified. I have no idea exactly what she did. She still can’t talk about it. But I loved it,” Berche said of life as a military brat. “Imagine spending half of your childhood in Key West (Florida).”
After living in tropical Guam, surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, Berche attended high school in Massachusetts. She was ROTC in the whaling city of New Bedford, where Herman Melville wrote Moby Dick. At college at Norwich University in Vermont, she met her husband and majored in English and criminal justice.
Later, she served as a prison guard, before beginning work at a newspaper in Virginia. Until COVID-19, she spent a month out of the year in Seattle. She has been to all 50 of the United States.
“We jump in a truck, and we’re going to sleep on the ground when we get there, taking a shower in the rain or some other primitive thing,” Berche said of traveling. She never carries a cell, let alone a smart phone. It would keep her too close to civilization.
While writing for a music magazine in Tennessee, Berche traveled to her friend Candi Roby’s hometown of Osage, where they stayed a week one spring at Roby’s father’s farm.
“It was so peaceful and beautiful, we just moved,” Berche said. “We’ve been here ever since.”
Dungeons and Dragons
Berche began her career in high school, when an English teacher told the class to pen their own versions of Dante’s Inferno. Later, a tale originating from a game of Dungeons and Dragons became her first novel.
Dyslexia made Berche’s journey to published author an adventure. Roll-playing games helped her overcome it.
Writing can be dangerous. On the way to a book conference in New Mexico, a semi-truck plowed into Berche’s car. Her youngest son was inside. She had the cruise control on, rolling down the interstate parallel to Route 66. At first, she did not realize the semi had struck her car. Behind her, she saw only smoke and the color red. It turned out to be her shattered taillights.
“The semi was going too fast, according to the police report,” Berche said. The officers on the scene informed her she had been going too slowly. “I told the cop to call Mitchell County and tell them that, so they can tear up my last two speeding tickets.”
The vehicle was totaled, and they returned home in a rental car. Berche still participated at the conference.
“It’s all good,” she said. “I’ll write it into a book one day.”
Main Street
Before COVID-19, the Osage Public Library served as a meeting place for informal writing sessions among local authors. Berche wrote two of her novels at Kountry Kupboard on Main Street while drinking tea and coffee all day.
“My friend and I, when our kids were little, we would take the kids to school and meet up there,” Berche said. “We’d work there until it was time to pick the kids up from school.
“After COVID, I couldn’t tell you the last time I came out of my house.”
At BecMar Diner, she wears a Sons of Anarchy facemask, based on the television drama about motorcycle gangs. She rides a Harley-Davidson when the weather permits, from Deadwood, South Dakota, to Washington, D.C. When BecMar first opened, she wrote the business article for the Press News.
Berche’s husband is Osage Community School paraeducator Tim Young. Their oldest son Matthew Guay is now 23, and their youngest son, Asher Berche, 17. Guay is a graduate of Osage Community High School.
"I would say that my wife is truly one of a kind when it comes to her work ethic towards anything in life,” Young said, adding that he leveled up when he married her. “When I come home from work, she will tell me about different parts of her projects to show me how she wishes to improve on a particular aspect, be it the writing, editing or the cover art.
“Her best quality is she wants to be better. It is that quality that makes her a great storyteller."
Berche works in her home office. She also sleeps in her home office. On those days, she focuses only on the words, face reflected in a computer screen. Her husband does not mind. He has his own plans in another room, either in his daily routine or working to improve himself as an educator. They stay out of each other’s way until evening. In the end, they are together again – love in the time of COVID-19.
For both of them, it is a relief that the days of fairs and rabbits are gone and the weather is cold. Getting snowed in is not such a bad thing, because sometimes it is where stories begin.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.