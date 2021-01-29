Berche publishes new novel 'Halfway to Someday'

The vehicle was totaled, and they returned home in a rental car. Berche still participated at the conference.

“It’s all good,” she said. “I’ll write it into a book one day.”

Main Street

Before COVID-19, the Osage Public Library served as a meeting place for informal writing sessions among local authors. Berche wrote two of her novels at Kountry Kupboard on Main Street while drinking tea and coffee all day.

“My friend and I, when our kids were little, we would take the kids to school and meet up there,” Berche said. “We’d work there until it was time to pick the kids up from school.

“After COVID, I couldn’t tell you the last time I came out of my house.”

At BecMar Diner, she wears a Sons of Anarchy facemask, based on the television drama about motorcycle gangs. She rides a Harley-Davidson when the weather permits, from Deadwood, South Dakota, to Washington, D.C. When BecMar first opened, she wrote the business article for the Press News.

Berche’s husband is Osage Community School paraeducator Tim Young. Their oldest son Matthew Guay is now 23, and their youngest son, Asher Berche, 17. Guay is a graduate of Osage Community High School.