Beef Quality Assurance program on the menu

The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension are cooperating with the Iowa Beef Industry Council to help educate producers in a Beef Quality Assurance program.

According to a release, a training and certification session will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 20 at Innovative Ag Services Coop in Elma. RSVP by contacting Innovative Ag Services at 641-393-2260 or 641-330-7220.

BQA is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that raises consumer confidence through assuring proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry, according to the press release.

BQA certification is increasingly being encouraged, and in some cases required, by market outlets for finishing cattle and this expected to increase. BQA is a voluntary program and the Iowa BQA Program is funded by the IBIC and the Beef Checkoff.

Other sessions are scheduled in the state as well; check the IBIC website at iabeef.org for Iowa BQA Program and other upcoming certification trainings in your area. BQA certification is also offered online at the national level, which can be accessed at BQA.org.

