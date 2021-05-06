Beef clinic planned May 15

The Worth County Extension Service is inviting all North Iowa Area 4-H and FFA Beef Project members to attend an educational beef clinic. The workshop will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Worth County Fairgrounds Show Arena at 1206 Third Ave. N. in Northwood.

Beef project members will learn about how to best present their calf in the show ring, proper show ring etiquette, and showmanship. Participants will be observing proper techniques for fitting and grooming their calf as well as the many show ring accessories that exhibitors need to show their beef entry at the Fair. There will be an opportunity to receive YQCA Livestock Certification Training as well.