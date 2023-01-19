Beebe: Voucher bill is déjà vu all over again

The saying “déjà vu all over again” is attributed to baseball legend Yogi Berra. Frankly that is what I think we are observing right now with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ third attempt in three years to get large-scale public funding for private schools. Previous proposals failed to pass the Iowa Legislature in 2021 and 2022, and here we go again.

Reynolds has introduced yet another version of her private school voucher bill, but the latest proposal is the boldest, biggest and most expensive to date. Her new proposal would phase in every family in the state over a three-year period. It is estimated to cost the state in excess of $350 million annually by the third year. This is money that would not go to public schools. Regardless of details or amounts, the real question is whether public funds should be used to fund private education.

Many question whether using taxpayer dollars for private and parochial schools is even legal. These schools can teach whatever they want and require students to attend religious services. James Madison, the principal author of the First Amendment, explicitly warned against taxpayer funding of religion, including religious education, because it would be the first step in allowing the government to force citizens to conform to the preferred faith of those in power. Is Madison wrong and Reynolds correct on this issue? I don’t think so.

Is public education in Iowa underfunded? Reynolds and most Republican legislators are misleading on that point. In her 2021 Condition of the State address Reynolds proposed what she called “historic” investments in K-12 education. The only thing historic about her proposal was its defiance of Iowa's commitment to public education. State supplemental aid, the amount of new money available to public schools, grew an average of 3.27% annually between 2000 and 2010. The rate of growth has dropped to an average of 1.73% annually since. Our support of public education from 2010 to 2020 did not keep pace with the rate of inflation. When you couple that with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school, we were actually moving backward.

The governor has bragged about a state aid increase of 2.5% proposed for the coming year. But we had an inflation rate of 6.5% in 2022, so in reality that proposed aid is 4% below inflation. Talking about record investments in public education can be a play on words if we realize even a $1 increase provides a new "record." You don't have to see an actual cut for state funding to lag behind rising costs.

When the U.S. Mint asked each state to pick an image to represent the state on a series of special quarters in 2004, Iowa chose its schools. The choice was not surprising. Iowans have long taken great pride in our schools. For years, Iowa schools stood among the nation's best. That was then. Iowa has gone from consistently rating among the top five education states to anywhere from 13th to 41st, depending on who's ranking.

Listening to Reynolds, you would guess she has a mandate to allow public funding of private schools. Not true. A 2022 Des Moines Register poll asked: Do you oppose or favor the use public funds to help parents pay the costs of non-public schools or homeschooling? The response: Oppose-52%, Favor-41%, and Not Sure-7%.

That poll was taken before Reynolds' latest proposal, which is nearly seven times more expensive than last year's plan. That change could bring significantly more people into the "Oppose" column.

Private schools are not accountable to the same standards and regulations as public schools. Public schools are responsible to tailor education for all students, providing different learning strategies and opportunities to meet the unique needs of students. Private schools do not have to do this, nor is there any government oversight or accountability for how or what they teach.

I don't understand why our local state representatives, Henry Stone and Mark Thompson, support Reynolds on this issue, as does state Sen. Dennis Guth. Almost 75% of Iowa public schools are in rural areas with no access to private schools. Most local families will be excluded from participating in a voucher program. Rural Iowans will pay for urban students to go to private school. Rural Iowa is losing population, and the quality of the local schools is a key factor in the ability of communities to attract young families and keep their children close to home after graduation. Are our local representatives really considering our best interests, or are they just taking orders from the governor?

Please contact your state representatives and urge them to vote against this proposal. We must do what is right for our local communities, schools and wonderful young people.