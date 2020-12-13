Beebe: Thoughts from the bunker

It has now been around four weeks ago that I tested positive for COVID-19. Both Joan and I had been exposed through contact with our daughter and son-in-law who subsequently tested positive (both are now fully recovered).

I had been feeling a little flu-like and fatigued. Joan and her sister who was visiting here from Texas joined me in being tested at our local clinic. I tested positive and Joan and her sister both tested negative. I was then "sentenced" to quarantine in my den for 10 days.

I thereafter thought of my den as my bunker. I admit this "rattled" me a bit as I am considered to be in a high-risk group because of my age. It didn't help that the day I tested positive I learned that a dear friend and high school classmate had died from Covid and we have also lost several Forest City friends and contemporaries to this dreaded disease. But I was one of the lucky ones as my symptoms stayed in the very minor category and I am now fully recovered. Joan and her sister stayed healthy.

I stayed pretty busy in the bunker as I worked on my seemingly never ending project of organizing and/or purging my many accumulations.

Last spring, I wrote about the death of a "famous son" of Forest City, Dean Borg. We lost another "famous son" a few weeks ago with the death of Dr. Tom Mangan at the age of 98.