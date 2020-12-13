Beebe: Thoughts from the bunker

It has now been around four weeks ago that I tested positive for COVID-19. Both Joan and I had been exposed through contact with our daughter and son-in-law who subsequently tested positive (both are now fully recovered).
I had been feeling a little flu-like and fatigued. Joan and her sister who was visiting here from Texas joined me in being tested at our local clinic. I tested positive and Joan and her sister both tested negative. I was then "sentenced" to quarantine in my den for 10 days.
I thereafter thought of my den as my bunker. I admit this "rattled" me a bit as I am considered to be in a high-risk group because of my age. It didn't help that the day I tested positive I learned that a dear friend and high school classmate had died from Covid and we have also lost several Forest City friends and contemporaries to this dreaded disease. But I was one of the lucky ones as my symptoms stayed in the very minor category and I am now fully recovered. Joan and her sister stayed healthy.
I stayed pretty busy in the bunker as I worked on my seemingly never ending project of organizing and/or purging my many accumulations.
Last spring, I wrote about the death of a "famous son" of Forest City, Dean Borg. We lost another "famous son" a few weeks ago with the death of Dr. Tom Mangan at the age of 98.
His obituary has appeared in the local media so I won't spend a lot of time on that. Suffice it to say, he had a very distinguished career at Mayo Clinic/Mayo Medical School. He was inducted into the Mayo Clinic Teacher of the Year Hall of Fame after receiving the Teacher of the Year award several times.
After his initial retirement in 1992, he served an additional 15 years as preceptor for residents in the Internal Medicine Residency Primary Care Clinics.
To honor Dr. Mangan, Mayo established the J. Thomas Mangan Award for Clinical Excellence in 2005. Prior to going to Mayo, Dr. Mangan practiced Family Medicine in his hometown of Forest City for 26 years.
During that time, he was our family doctor. I recall one incident when our son, Blane, was having some ear issues. We took him to Dr. Mangan who diagnosed the problem and prescribed medication, but as was normal for Tom (always a teacher), he brought out a medical book and fully explained what Blane's issue was (including the use of pictures/Illustrations in the book). Then that evening the phone rang and it was Dr. Mangan inquiring how Blane was doing.
I told this story in 2010 at the All-Class reunion when I was presenting Dr. Mangan with a Distinguished Alumni Award and I said something to the effect that we were there that night to tell him that the $6 office visit charge we paid for all the service referenced above had indeed been worth it.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!