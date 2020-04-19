Beebe: On cabin fever and other famous sons of Forest City

While I do not consider myself to be "old," it is pretty clear that I would be so classified at it relates to the coronavirus pandemic! Thus, I am considered to be in one of the "high risk" categories. And believe me, Joan and I take that seriously and play by "the rules" with social isolation, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask when out, etc. But I do frequently get asked particularly by younger people if we are staying healthy (and fortunately we are) and I often tell them that I am suffering from a bad case of "cabin fever."
This must be a pretty common malady around the community as I usually get the response: "Oh, me too!"
I am a friend/mentor to quite a few young men and they really don't like it. One young man said that with respect to what he hoped was a budding new relationship with a young lady: "The quarantine has not been very helpful for that." Most of the young men have moved back in with Mom and Dad and are taking online classes. Generally speaking they would prefer to be back in the classroom. One of them suggested that it was much easier to take an hour long test and be done with it than to be given an open ended take home test where you are never quite sure when it is good enough.
At the Forest City Education Foundation, our Executive Director Jessica Bruckhoff, our Scholarship Committee and other board members are preparing for Senior Awards Night on May 13. (We are definitely planning to have this event and will inform you if there should be any change). This is an exciting process as helping our young people go to college is what we are all about but it can also be frustrating as there are a multitude of deserving young people in this year's senior class and we wish we could do more for all of them. That is a problem you can all help us solve by becoming a regular donor and helping our very deserving people whom I always refer to as "our most valuable asset!"
A few weeks ago I wrote about one of our "famous sons," Dean Borg. I want to follow up and tell you that throughout his lifetime Mr. Borg maintained a close friendship with one of his classmates, Douglas Glime. Mr. Glime, who died in 2017, would also be in the "famous sons" category. Mr. Glime was a highly decorated Vietnam fighter pilot who flew 101 missions during the Vietnam war. He was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal and many other medals honoring his valor. Following his Vietnam service, Doug was assigned to the prestigious Presidential Squadron at Andrews AFB and between 1970 and 1980 he piloted aircraft carrying the nation's highest ranking government officials around the world. I have heard over the years that he piloted Air Force One and/or Air Force Two. I am only a 50-year resident of Forest City so if some of you true "old timers" have stories about other famous sons or daughters of the community please bring them forward.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.
