Beebe: On cabin fever and other famous sons of Forest City

While I do not consider myself to be "old," it is pretty clear that I would be so classified at it relates to the coronavirus pandemic! Thus, I am considered to be in one of the "high risk" categories. And believe me, Joan and I take that seriously and play by "the rules" with social isolation, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask when out, etc. But I do frequently get asked particularly by younger people if we are staying healthy (and fortunately we are) and I often tell them that I am suffering from a bad case of "cabin fever."

This must be a pretty common malady around the community as I usually get the response: "Oh, me too!"

I am a friend/mentor to quite a few young men and they really don't like it. One young man said that with respect to what he hoped was a budding new relationship with a young lady: "The quarantine has not been very helpful for that." Most of the young men have moved back in with Mom and Dad and are taking online classes. Generally speaking they would prefer to be back in the classroom. One of them suggested that it was much easier to take an hour long test and be done with it than to be given an open ended take home test where you are never quite sure when it is good enough.