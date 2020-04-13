Beebe: Now is the time to do things you didn't have time to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So welcome to the world of social distancing! It's a whole new world for me as I am a "people person" who likes to be active and "move around."

Joan and I were in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from February 22 to March 14 for what has become out normal winter break. As always the weather was perfect there and it did not take us very long to readjust to loafing by the pool or ocean, drinking an occasional margarita, and mastering the fine art of the siesta! But those siestas would have been much more restful if we had isolated ourselves from the news! The seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic had become apparent and stocks were tumbling at an unprecedented rate.

We came home on March 14 and bright and early on Monday the 16th, I joined my early and late coffee groups at HyVee and Sally's, respectively. I did not realize those would be my last coffee outings for who knows how long.