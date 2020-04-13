Beebe: Now is the time to do things you didn't have time to do

So welcome to the world of social distancing! It's a whole new world for me as I am a "people person" who likes to be active and "move around."
Joan and I were in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from February 22 to March 14 for what has become out normal winter break. As always the weather was perfect there and it did not take us very long to readjust to loafing by the pool or ocean, drinking an occasional margarita, and mastering the fine art of the siesta! But those siestas would have been much more restful if we had isolated ourselves from the news! The seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic had become apparent and stocks were tumbling at an unprecedented rate.
We came home on March 14 and bright and early on Monday the 16th, I joined my early and late coffee groups at HyVee and Sally's, respectively. I did not realize those would be my last coffee outings for who knows how long.
I have tried to make good use of all this free time and I have succeeded (at least some of the time). I am going through all of my "stuff" and I guess I am somewhat of a hoarder as I have a lot of it going back to my school days in Avoca, Iowa, and moving forward. I also collected stamps and coins for a number of years. I knew I had to get serious about this as my daughter had recently told me that if I didn't bring some "order to headquarters," she and her siblings would throw the whole "mess" out! I believed her!
One problem with this is that virtually anything I find "has a story" so nostalgia kicks in and I relive those stories as best I can. I am making good progress and discovering that many things that I thought were important over the years don't really seem that way anymore.
While the coronavirus pandemic is new, isolation and loneliness are not. Researchers have long understood the toll that social isolation and loneliness take on the body. People who do not feel connected to others are more likely to catch a cold, experience depression, develop heart disease, have lower cognitive function and live a shorter life. In fact, some compared the long-term harm caused by loneliness to that caused by smoking or obesity.
Fundamentally, there are two ways to overcome loneliness: nurture your existing relationships or form new ones. While social media is often criticized (and rightly so), it can be a real benefit in this situation if we develop digital habits that support meaningful human connections -- and this may be our only option until the outbreak calms. Getting lots of "likes" on a social media post has really become somewhat meaningless but receiving a direct message or an email with a genuine compliment or expression of gratitude is more personal and longer lasting.
If you have "stale" relationships, now may be a good time to reach out to that person and tell him/her that you are grateful for their friendship and that they have, in fact, been an important presence in your life. Now is the time to do those things you thought you never had time to do!
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.
