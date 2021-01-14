Beebe: My touch with history and the example set by Harry S. Truman

Harry Truman was the last president to never graduate from college. He worked as a farmer, a haberdasher and a local judge, but none of these careers made him wealthy. In fact, he was one of the poorest presidents in history.

When he left the White House in 1953, he had no income or support of any kind from the federal government other than his Army pension of $112.56 a month from his service in World War I. He was provided with no government funds for secretarial help or office space, not a penny of expense money.

Upon leaving the White House, the Trumans drove back to their far-from- elegant old house in Independence, Missouri, which Mrs. Truman had inherited from her parents. Their financial situation left little other choice.

Later, Congress, noting that he was paying for his own stamps and personally licking them, granted him an allowance and later a retroactive pension of $25,000 per year. At the time, the pension was established because Herbert Hoover was the only other living ex-president but he was a millionaire many times over, who had never taken a salary as president.

But Hoover accepted the pension anyway, because, he did not want to embarrass his good friend Harry Truman.