Beebe: My touch with history and the example set by Harry S. Truman

As a young boy growing up in the small town of Avoca, Iowa, I acquired an interest in American history and more particularly in our presidents.
I read books about our history, including a number of biographies of our presidents. I don't know exactly what my thought process was, but when I was 10 years old, I decided to write letters to our then living former presidents – only Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman fit into that category – and see if they might respond.
I wrote to President Truman shortly after he was succeeded by Dwight Eisenhower on Jan. 20, 1953, and while I did not retain a copy of that letter, I think I basically just congratulated Mr. Truman on a job well done as president and wished him and his family well.
Much to my surprise and delight, I received back a hand written letter from President Truman dated March 10, 1953. I remember being pretty amazed that a man of his stature would actually take the time to write a letter to a young boy in Avoca, Iowa.
I would later exchange a couple of other letters with him. I should add that President Hoover also responded and sent me his autograph.
Harry Truman is one of my heroes and I want to talk a little bit about his character and integrity. In the current environment, I want to also state that I am not making any political statement nor is it my intent to compare President Truman to any other president.
Harry Truman was the last president to never graduate from college. He worked as a farmer, a haberdasher and a local judge, but none of these careers made him wealthy. In fact, he was one of the poorest presidents in history.
When he left the White House in 1953, he had no income or support of any kind from the federal government other than his Army pension of $112.56 a month from his service in World War I. He was provided with no government funds for secretarial help or office space, not a penny of expense money.
Upon leaving the White House, the Trumans drove back to their far-from- elegant old house in Independence, Missouri, which Mrs. Truman had inherited from her parents. Their financial situation left little other choice.
Later, Congress, noting that he was paying for his own stamps and personally licking them, granted him an allowance and later a retroactive pension of $25,000 per year. At the time, the pension was established because Herbert Hoover was the only other living ex-president but he was a millionaire many times over, who had never taken a salary as president.
But Hoover accepted the pension anyway, because, he did not want to embarrass his good friend Harry Truman.
The amazing thing is that President Truman could easily have been very wealthy. After he left the White House, corporations lined up to offer him plum no-show jobs that paid huge sums of money.
One Florida real estate company offered him "no less than $100,000" to fill a symbolic position that would require no real work on his part. His response: "You don't want me. You want the office of the President, and that doesn't belong to me, it belongs to the American people and it's not for sale."
I think you can now see why I consider this humble man from Missouri to be one of my heroes.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.