Beebe: More reflections on 2020 and New Year's Eve

What a year it was! Even for people who always see the glass half full, it is hard to think of 2020 in positive terms.

COVID-19, the death of Forest City friends/contemporaries, the death of one high school classmate and the spouse of another, the realization that our young people are not having that "normal" high school or college experience, a grieving nation from racial injustice, a heated election year filled with hate and division, and on and on.

But through all of the heartbreak and chaos of last year, many of us were left with a clearer vision of what matters most. We are less busy, we have learned to enjoy the simple things such as cookie decorating, the beauty of snowfall or glistening trees covered with ice, we had more time for meaningful conversations and we were able to think outside of the box about college and careers and relationships and life in general.

Joan and I watched more Hallmark movies even though we could have written the "lived happily ever after" endings because somehow happy endings seemed more important in 2020.

New Year's Eve 2020 was pretty much a "bust" for us. We watched the new year arrive in New York, but by the time it came to Iowa, we were in bed.