Beebe: More reflections on 2020 and New Year's Eve

What a year it was! Even for people who always see the glass half full, it is hard to think of 2020 in positive terms.
COVID-19, the death of Forest City friends/contemporaries, the death of one high school classmate and the spouse of another, the realization that our young people are not having that "normal" high school or college experience, a grieving nation from racial injustice, a heated election year filled with hate and division, and on and on.
But through all of the heartbreak and chaos of last year, many of us were left with a clearer vision of what matters most. We are less busy, we have learned to enjoy the simple things such as cookie decorating, the beauty of snowfall or glistening trees covered with ice, we had more time for meaningful conversations and we were able to think outside of the box about college and careers and relationships and life in general.
Joan and I watched more Hallmark movies even though we could have written the "lived happily ever after" endings because somehow happy endings seemed more important in 2020.
New Year's Eve 2020 was pretty much a "bust" for us. We watched the new year arrive in New York, but by the time it came to Iowa, we were in bed.
But somehow it caused me to reflect on New Year's Eves of the past: New Year's Eve 1959 – I was a senior in high school and I recall that many of my classmates and I were attending a special late night movie at the local theater.
But I also remember thinking "Wow 1960!" is here, the start of a new decade, the Kennedy/Nixon campaigns were underway, I would be graduating and starting my entry into the adult world by attending college that fall and I actually recall thinking that with any luck, I could live to see the year 2000, which seemed like unimaginable science fiction at the time.
New Year's Eve 1971 – Joan and I had been in Forest City two years and she was "very pregnant" with our second child and we had stopped at the home of friends to see the New Year in; I kidded Joan that we should dance to "encourage" the arrival of our child before midnight so we could get the tax exemption (Kristen didn't arrive until until January 2, and while we didn't get the exemption we did win some prizes as the Summit did announce that a "Bouncing Beebe Baby" was the first Forest City baby of 2012).
New Year's Eve 1999 – I was working at Winnebago and everyone was nervous about Y2K (shorthand term for 2000). Our IT (Information Technology) people would work through the night, but somehow 2000 would arrive without incident.
New Year's Eve 1970s-1980s – Huge parties were held at the Country Club (Dick and Delores Larson, Sally's parents, managed the club during much of this period). Both sides of the clubhouse were virtually overrun with people and you had a chance to visit with many friends. These parties were so much fun and we looked forward to them every year.
New Year's Eve 2018 and 2019 – The New Year's Eve galas sponsored by the Forest City Education Foundation. The galas proved to be good fundraisers for the foundation and we had good reception from the public. Because of COVID-19, we could not hold this event in 2020 but look for it to return in 2021.
Lots of memories and oh, my, after 2020 how we yearn for the good ol' days!
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.