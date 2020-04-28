Beebe: Look forward, seniors, to your future

You can call it a fluke, luck of the draw, bad luck or whatever but the fact remains that 2020 is not a good year for our young people to graduate from high school. Our seniors are leaving a very important phase of their teen years behind in a way they never expected.
Now while some of you are thinking that one does not truly become an adult at 18, the fact remains that the vast majority of our seniors are leaving the comfortable "nest" of their parents to be truly independent for the first time whether it be by going off to college or entering the military or the workplace.
I know our seniors are feeling sad about missing the rituals of senior prom, senior parties, recognition of their achievements and graduation itself. The traditions that mark the last year of high school all but disappear. (I should note that Seniors Awards Night will still take place on May 13 in a virtual format with details still to be worked out. Scholarships and grants will still be awarded as in the past.)
I am truly blessed that through my long time involvement with the Forest City Education Foundation I am given the opportunity to work with and for so many wonderful young men and women who year after year walk the halls of the Forest City High School.
I have an assignment for you: Reach out to these seniors and let them know how proud of them you are. They will not be able to have traditional graduation parties but we still need to shower them with cards and gifts as we would if this were a "normal" year. Write a note telling them why you admire him/her and offering encouragement. They need our support now more than ever.
Now I want to address the seniors. We live in a world filled with countless ways to measure your life. You can measure it with fans, followers, traffic, downloads, bank balances and social status. Or you can measure it with the hearts you touch, time spent on things you care about with people you care about and anything else that has an infinite value that can't be measured. Let me suggest that you will not find satisfaction or happiness from the former and nothing will make you more happy than to measure it with the latter. At past Senior Awards Nights I have read the following quotation credited to Mark Twain: "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do then by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."
Something will grow from all that you are going through right now and it will be you! This experience will leave you with a greater sense of compassion and connection. And the best part about it is that you are going to be the ones guiding us forward. All of you, with your creativity, your passion and your care for others, are going to shape our future. Let me be the first to say I can't wait to see all that you accomplish.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.
