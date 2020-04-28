Beebe: Look forward, seniors, to your future

Now I want to address the seniors. We live in a world filled with countless ways to measure your life. You can measure it with fans, followers, traffic, downloads, bank balances and social status. Or you can measure it with the hearts you touch, time spent on things you care about with people you care about and anything else that has an infinite value that can't be measured. Let me suggest that you will not find satisfaction or happiness from the former and nothing will make you more happy than to measure it with the latter. At past Senior Awards Nights I have read the following quotation credited to Mark Twain: "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do then by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."