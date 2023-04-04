Six Republican state senators including our own Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, have introduced a resolution condemning the treatment and punishment of people jailed and charged for participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The resolution would have the Iowa Senate denounce the federal and District of Columbia governments for the “abject dereliction of duty to ensure cruel and unusual punishments are not inflicted and to ensure the proper rights due prisoners are respected.”

Now, I am not in any way suggesting that I support the mistreatment of prisoners in any of our correctional facilities. And it should be noted that in 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a surprise inspection of D.C. jail conditions and moved 400 jail residents to another facility after it found unacceptable living conditions.

But there is an undercurrent in this resolution that is pretty easily discernible. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the Senate Republicans supporting the resolution were siding with domestic terrorists over law enforcement. Wahls stated: “This resolution is an affront to American democracy and basic decency. Iowa Senate Democrats join the vast majority of Iowans and Americans by standing for the rule of law, and with the law enforcement officials who defended American democracy during this dark hour of our nation’s history.”

There is no indication the six Republican senators proposing this resolution have previously championed the rights of prisoners in our correctional facilities. The undercurrent is that they are really suggesting those who attacked the capital were “patriots” who were trying to undo the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States in 2020.

I have written before about the claims of former President Trump and his allies that widespread voter fraud led to a stolen election. I like most Americans am beyond tired of hearing this “big lie!” If there was credible proof of election fraud, we and the courts would have seen it by now. High level Republicans including a number who served in the Trump administration and others such as the once “revered” people at Fox News are now admitting that they never really believed the big lie.

The seizure of the Capital building on Jan. 6 by violent rioters incited by the president was, obviously, an historic event. Something like this had not happened since British forces set fire to the Capitol in 1814. Fortunately, this time the occupation was short-lived. I and many others hope Jan. 6 will go down in history as the day the United States started to repair its battered democracy.

This is not to say that American democracy has passed through this crisis unscathed. It had already been weakened, and although the coup failed, Trump and his accomplices have left the country even more vulnerable and divided. What’s more, the blow to American international prestige is enormous.

But there are signs of hope. Election deniers and defenders of the Jan. 6 mob lost just about every major race in swing states in the 2022 midterms. Support for Trump within the Republican party continues to erode. Faith in our elections can and must survive.

Many of you have read my prior pieces in which I explained my opposition to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature “school choice” law that allows families to use taxpayer money to pay for private schools.

A recent poll conducted by the Des Moines Register found Iowans oppose this law by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. More than six in 10 Iowans, 62%, oppose the law with just over a third of Iowans favoring the law, at 34%. Interestingly, the Iowa Poll found a narrow majority of Republicans (51%) oppose the “school choice” law while 44% are in favor. Political independents closely mirror the state as a whole, with 63% opposed and 34% in favor while Democrats overwhelmingly oppose the law, with 82% opposed and 12% in favor. It was noted that all but six of Iowa’s 183 nonpublic schools have religious or spiritual affiliations.

The Iowa Poll found that 57% of Catholics oppose the new law, while 39% are in favor. The split was the same for Protestants. However, those who described themselves as evangelicals were the only group where a plurality approved of the law with 49% in favor and 46% opposed.

It is not a novel theory that senators and representatives at both the federal and state levels are elected to represent the constituents of his or her particular district or state. It is quite clear that this did not occur with the Iowa “school choice” law. I would note that all of our local Republican legislators with the exception of Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, voted for the law.

We are learning as presidential hopefuls have in the last several cycles that in Iowa if you win the evangelical’s vote you will win the election. This is how “school choice” became the law even though opposed by the majority of Iowans.

How long will Iowans tolerate a government that does not truly represent the people of Iowa?

