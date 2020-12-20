Beebe: Focusing on young people

So, I have an assignment for each of you during the Christmas season. Reach out to our young people, be empathetic and engage in conversation about what is really going on in their lives, offer encouragement and tell them how proud you are of them. They need our support more now than ever.

I also want to comment about the Forest City Education Foundation. Jessica Bruckhoff recently resigned as executive director of the foundation and I want to publicly say how much I have enjoyed working with Jessica these past four years and what a great job she has done. We will definitely miss her.

Elizabeth Thompson has recently been hired as our new executive director and I am confident that she will do a great job for us.

I also want to make a year-end plea for your financial support. Virtually all of our fundraising activities scheduled in the current school year had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This has included the meals that we serve before football and basketball games and our largest fundraising event, the New Year's Eve Gala.

The pandemic has also made it very difficult for us to have personal contact with our donors and prospective donors, many of whom were also adversely impacted by the economic stress we have experienced this year.