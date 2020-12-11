Battle to bring Dr. Mark Haganman back continues

Across Osage, campaign placards from the previous month have been replaced by blue and white ‘Bring Haganman Back’ signs.
They line almost every street in town.
On Nov. 4, Mitchell County Regional Health Center officially relieved Dr. Mark Haganman of duty. This left many of his patients outraged, leading to a grassroots campaign to reinstate the 2015 Physician of the Year.
Longtime friend and attorney Charles Wittmack of Hartung Schroeder Law Firm in Des Moines has come to his defense.
“Our friendship is growing closer,” Wittmack quipped of battling for Haganman these past few weeks. “He’s a great guy.”
Wittmack has been down this road. The story of the last Iowa doctor he represented ended up on the front page of the business section of The New York Times.
In Haganman’s case, Wittmack pointed first to the Professional Services Agreement between Mitchell County Regional Health Services and Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.
“Dr. Haganman works for Mercy,” Haganman said. “He’s staffed by Mitchell County Regional Health Center. Mercy had no reason to terminate Dr. Haganman. His record of employment with Mercy was perfect—spotless. In fact, over 28 years, he’s been recognized and distinguished as one of their finest physicians.
“Despite all that, [MCRHC CEO] Shelly Russell demanded that Mercy terminate Dr. Haganman. This was obviously not a termination for cause. In her demand for termination, she even described Dr. Haganman as an excellent clinician.”
Wittmack contends the Osage hospital did not have the right to fire a Mercy physician without cause.
“If the hospital is dissatisfied,” he said, “the only right they have is to request that Mercy perform an appraisal.”
According to the Personal Services Agreement, when Mercy receives this request, Mercy is legally obligated to perform an investigation into the allegations and prepare a report of their findings.
Mercy and MCRHC must negotiate a mutually agreed upon plan of correction. Only then can Mercy remove the physician. MCRHC remains liable for Mercy’s expenses, including severance payments, recruiting a replacement, and contract damages.
“In this case, none of that happened," Wittmack said. "It’s obvious MCRHS did not negotiate in good faith."
Wittmack said that Russell exposed Mitchell County to liability totaling millions of dollars, that Haganman’s termination would be inexplicable even in normal circumstances, and that doing so in the midst of a pandemic was simply reckless.
“It’s still subject to an investigation that is ongoing,” Wittmack said of the reasons behind the firing of Haganman.
Susan Freed of Davis Brown Law Firm in Des Moines is representing MCRHC, according to Wittmack.
Davis Brown was recently acquired by Dentons, the largest law firm in the world in terms of the number of attorneys employed.
“It’s very interesting that the county has retained literally the largest law firm in the world to defend them on this litigation,” Wittmack said.
In response, Kassi Hoxmeier, Division Director of Communications for MercyOne, offered the following statement:
“I can confirm Dr. Haganman is no longer assigned to Mitchell County Regional Health Center. Because this is a personnel matter, additional information is confidential. Mitchel County Regional Health Center, an affiliate of MercyOne, is committed to delivering safe, top-quality patient care the community can count on.”
Elaine Barreca, Senior Director of Public Relations for MCRHC, echoed MercyOne’s response: “It’s a personnel matter, so it’s confidential.”
She added, “There’s a great deal of misinformation right now.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
