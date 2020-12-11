Battle to bring Dr. Mark Haganman back continues

“Despite all that, [MCRHC CEO] Shelly Russell demanded that Mercy terminate Dr. Haganman. This was obviously not a termination for cause. In her demand for termination, she even described Dr. Haganman as an excellent clinician.”

Wittmack contends the Osage hospital did not have the right to fire a Mercy physician without cause.

“If the hospital is dissatisfied,” he said, “the only right they have is to request that Mercy perform an appraisal.”

According to the Personal Services Agreement, when Mercy receives this request, Mercy is legally obligated to perform an investigation into the allegations and prepare a report of their findings.

Mercy and MCRHC must negotiate a mutually agreed upon plan of correction. Only then can Mercy remove the physician. MCRHC remains liable for Mercy’s expenses, including severance payments, recruiting a replacement, and contract damages.

“In this case, none of that happened," Wittmack said. "It’s obvious MCRHS did not negotiate in good faith."

Wittmack said that Russell exposed Mitchell County to liability totaling millions of dollars, that Haganman’s termination would be inexplicable even in normal circumstances, and that doing so in the midst of a pandemic was simply reckless.