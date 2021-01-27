Battle brewing over wind turbines in Norway Township

A majority of Worth County is not subject to a special use permit being in place, so it is probably a more-friendly atmosphere for the turbine developers than most counties, Jensvold added.

All the Supervisors agreed there is a long way to go regarding the proposed project and concerns raised. They intend to be proactive in communicating with the Zoning Board of Adjustment and all other stakeholders to address the issues. The item will be listed on a future Supervisors meeting agenda and stakeholders will likely be asked to participate in-person or remotely once arrangements are made.

Magnifying any future decisions of the supervisors on this issue is the fact that if counties do not address local residents’ concerns through local planning and zoning regulations, the State of Iowa often cannot intercede on escalated complaints.

There are currently few resources in Iowa's state government with sufficient jurisdiction for persons such as Helgeson and his neighbors to actually obtain relief for their situations.

One example is that the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) receives customer wind turbine complaints, but is not currently deemed to have generating certificate jurisdiction if wind farms are constructed in such a way as to not send more than 25 megawatts to a single electric gathering line (per State of Iowa statute).

More than 25 megawatts to a single gathering/transmission line from a generating facility requires a permit application to the IUB for a generating certificate.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0