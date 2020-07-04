Baseball: West Hancock
July 3

West Hancock 4, Bishop Garrigan 3: West Hancock prevailed in a tight home game against Bishop Garrigan. The Eagles defeated the Golden Bears, 4-3.

Down 3-0 after two innings, the Eagles responded, scoring two runs in the third frame and two more in the fifth to win it. Bishop Garrigan is now 2-8 and West Hancock is 4-5.

July 2

The West Hancock baseball team beat Emmetsburg on Thursday by a 3-1 score. The Eagles managed seven hits in the ballgame, compared to just three for the E-Hawks. 

Junior Cayson Barnes led the Eagles with two hits, one run scored, and two stolen bases. Barnes also pitched a complete game, finishing with eight strikeouts. West Hancock improved to 3-5 on the season with the victory. 

June 30

Forest City 10, West Hancock 3: The Forest City baseball team walloped West Hancock on Tuesday night by a 10-3 score, as the Indians stayed undefeated in conference play.

The Eagles held a 3-0 lead over the Indians as the teams went into the bottom of the fifth inning, but an eight-run outburst from Forest City put the team on top for good.

Sophomore Truman Knudtson finished with a team-high four hits for the Indians, while senior Derek Froendt drove in two RBI.

For West Hancock, sophomore Braden Walk had a team-high three hits and two RBI, along with a pair of stolen bases.

With the win, Forest City improved to 5-4 on the season, but their 4-0 conference mark has the team tied with Lake Mills atop the Top of Iowa West.

