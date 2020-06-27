Baseball: West Hancock

June 24

North Iowa 3, West Hancock 2: The Eagles could only muster one hit and lost a close one on the road and fell to 1-3 on the season.

After playing North Iowa to a 2-2 tie after four innings, the Bison scored the game-winner in the fifth inning and held on the rest of the way.

Sophomore Braden Walk had the lone hit for West Hancock.

June 22

West Hancock 4, North Union 1: West Hancock earned the first win of their season at home against North Union, beating them, 4-1. The Eagles are now 1-3.

June 19

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, West Hancock 9: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team came out on top in a wild contest against West Hancock on Friday, as the Cardinals beat the Eagles, 10-9.

GHV's offense started the game by responding to each Eagles' score with a run on their own. In the top of the first, West Hancock scored two. In the bottom of the first, GHV scored five. In the top of the second, the Eagles scored four, and in the bottom half, the Cardinals scored three, to take an 8-6 lead.

In the sixth, the Eagles plated three runs to take a one-run lead, but GHV scored one run in the bottom half of the inning to pull within one, and then ended the game in walk-off fashion with one run in the seventh.

