Baseball: West Hancock

The West Hancock baseball team played well for five innings, then the flood gates opened in a 12-2 loss to Forest City on Friday night in Britt.
The Indians broke open a close game with three runs in the fifth inning and tacked on seven more in the final two innings.
Sophomore Reese Moore started the game for the Indians and went four 4 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on two hits. He struck out eight and walked four, while hitting two Eagles batters.
Freshman Kellen Moore came on in relief, striking out four and walking three in 2 1/3 innings.
At the plate, senior Derek Froendt had three hits and three RBI, while sophomore Truman Knudtson also had a three-hit night. The Indians had 11 hits in the game.
The Indians improved to 4-4.
Senior Tate Hagen and sophomore Braden Walk had the only two hits for the Eagles, who fell to 2-4.
June 25
West Hancock 17, West Bend-Mallard 5: West Hancock baseball dominated West Bend-Mallard in five innings on Thursday night. The Eagles beat the Wolverines, 17-5.
The Eagles managed to score 17 runs on only six hits. Junior Cayson Barnes had two of those hits, driving home four runners.
June 24
North Iowa 3, West Hancock 2: The Eagles could only muster one hit and lost a close one on the road and fell to 1-3 on the season.
After playing North Iowa to a 2-2 tie after four innings, the Bison scored the game-winner in the fifth inning and held on the rest of the way.
Sophomore Braden Walk had the lone hit for West Hancock.
June 22
West Hancock 4, North Union 1: West Hancock earned the first win of their season at home against North Union, beating them, 4-1. The Eagles are now 1-3.
June 19
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, West Hancock 9: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team came out on top in a wild contest against West Hancock on Friday, as the Cardinals beat the Eagles, 10-9.
GHV's offense started the game by responding to each Eagles' score with a run on their own. In the top of the first, West Hancock scored two. In the bottom of the first, GHV scored five. In the top of the second, the Eagles scored four, and in the bottom half, the Cardinals scored three, to take an 8-6 lead.
In the sixth, the Eagles plated three runs to take a one-run lead, but GHV scored one run in the bottom half of the inning to pull within one, and then ended the game in walk-off fashion with one run in the seventh.
