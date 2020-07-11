Baseball: West Hancock
Baseball: West Hancock

The Rockford baseball squad beat West Hancock by an 11-3 score on Monday night, as the Warriors improved their record to 9-4 on the season.

Rockford held a 6-3 lead going into the top of the seventh, and then scored five runs to put the game out of reach.

For the Eagles, seniors Brayden Leerar, Tate Hagen, and Tristan Hunt all pitched, and each allowed at least three runs. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-6.

The Eagles took on Northwood-Kensett on Saturday in a Class 1A, Substate 2 playoff game in Sheffield.

