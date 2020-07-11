Baseball: St. Ansgar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ansgar 7, Charles City 2: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned its third consecutive victory Wednesday night, with a 7-2 win over Charles City.

Junior Jeremiah Chapman led the way for Charles City with two hits, one RBI, and a stolen base. On the mound, senior Tait Arndt went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while senior Atticus Parrot pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run.

The Saints improved to 12-3 on the season with the victory, and finished second in the Top of Iowa East.

Charles City fell to 7-8 on the season, and will play Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday to finish its regular season.

July 7

St. Ansgar 19, Lake Mills 3: A 16-run inning is something baseball fans don't see very often. St. Ansgar did that in the top of the sixth inning and blew an otherwise close game out of the water. The Saints beat the Bulldogs, 19-3.

After five innings of play, the two teams sat at a 3-3 stalemate. Lake Mills couldn't get out of the nightmare sixth frame and the Saints ran rampant offensively.

The Saints are 11-3 this year. The Bulldogs drop to 8-4.

July 6