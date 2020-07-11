Baseball: St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar 7, Charles City 2: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned its third consecutive victory Wednesday night, with a 7-2 win over Charles City.
Junior Jeremiah Chapman led the way for Charles City with two hits, one RBI, and a stolen base. On the mound, senior Tait Arndt went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while senior Atticus Parrot pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run.
The Saints improved to 12-3 on the season with the victory, and finished second in the Top of Iowa East.
Charles City fell to 7-8 on the season, and will play Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday to finish its regular season.
July 7
St. Ansgar 19, Lake Mills 3: A 16-run inning is something baseball fans don't see very often. St. Ansgar did that in the top of the sixth inning and blew an otherwise close game out of the water. The Saints beat the Bulldogs, 19-3.
After five innings of play, the two teams sat at a 3-3 stalemate. Lake Mills couldn't get out of the nightmare sixth frame and the Saints ran rampant offensively.
The Saints are 11-3 this year. The Bulldogs drop to 8-4.
July 6
St. Ansgar 8, South Winneshiek 4: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned a big upset victory on Monday night, as the Saints handed No. 4-ranked South Winneshiek its first loss of the year.
St. Ansgar took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, only to see the Warriors tie the game with a three-spot in the top of the third. The Saints then pushed across one run in the third inning, and four more in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.
With the win, St. Ansgar improved to 10-3 on the season. The Saints finished with a 6-2 record in conference play, one game back of Newman Catholic.
The Saints will play Clarksville on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 5 tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!