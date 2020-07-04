Baseball: Riceville
Baseball: Riceville

July 2

Riceville baseball scored a 10-run victory over Dunkerton on July 2, as the Wildcats pounded out 12 hits to earn an 11-1 victory over their conference rival. 

Sophomore Isaac Kuhn finished with three hits, including a double. He also scored twice and drove in one run. 

Riceville's record now stands at 4-5. 

July 1

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Riceville 1: The Riceville baseball lost to Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday, 13-1. The Wildcats finished with five hits in the contest but managed to score only one run, on a fifth-inning RBI double from sophomore Lawson Losee.

The loss dropped Riceville to 3-5 overall, but the team's 3-3 conference record is good for second place in the Iowa Star North standings, behind Don Bosco.

June 30

Riceville 5, Clarksville 4: The Riceville baseball team held on for a wild one-run victory over Clarksville on Tuesday night, as the Indians scored four runs in the final two innings, but couldn't quite pull off the comeback win. Riceville won, 5-4.

The win was Riceville's third of the season, and the team sits in fourth place in the Iowa Star standings with a 3-3 record in conference play.

June 29

Janesville 16, Riceville 6: The Riceville baseball team couldn't hold a 6-0 lead, dropping an away contest at Janesville, 16-6. The Wildcats are now 2-4.

Riceville had a dream start, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. Janesville responded with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. Janesville added four more in the fifth and sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Senior Sully Fair had two hits and two RBI to lead Riceville. The Wildcats had seven hits, but gave up 16.

