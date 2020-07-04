Baseball: Riceville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2

Riceville baseball scored a 10-run victory over Dunkerton on July 2, as the Wildcats pounded out 12 hits to earn an 11-1 victory over their conference rival.

Sophomore Isaac Kuhn finished with three hits, including a double. He also scored twice and drove in one run.

Riceville's record now stands at 4-5.

July 1

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Riceville 1: The Riceville baseball lost to Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday, 13-1. The Wildcats finished with five hits in the contest but managed to score only one run, on a fifth-inning RBI double from sophomore Lawson Losee.

The loss dropped Riceville to 3-5 overall, but the team's 3-3 conference record is good for second place in the Iowa Star North standings, behind Don Bosco.

June 30

Riceville 5, Clarksville 4: The Riceville baseball team held on for a wild one-run victory over Clarksville on Tuesday night, as the Indians scored four runs in the final two innings, but couldn't quite pull off the comeback win. Riceville won, 5-4.